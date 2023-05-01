Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Humana Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   US4448591028

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:35 2023-05-01 pm EDT
535.13 USD   +0.87%
04:31pHumana Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
04/27SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Humana to $600 From $640, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Humana Price Target to $568 From $562, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Humana Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan M. Diamond, Chief Financial Officer, will make a presentation to investors at the BofA Securities Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via Humana’s Investor Relations page at humana.com. The company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of the presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HUMANA INC.
04:31pHumana Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
04/27SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Humana to $600 From $640, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
04/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Humana Price Target to $568 From $562, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/26HUMANA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
04/26Humana Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/26Humana Lifts Outlook as Individual Medicare Advantage Growth Drives First-Quarter Beat
MT
04/26North American Morning Briefing: Microsoft Rally -2-
DJ
04/26Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
04/26Humana hikes 2023 forecast after strong first quarter
AQ
04/26Transcript : Humana Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUMANA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 3 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 66 282 M 66 282 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 67 100
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 530,49 $
Average target price 597,91 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Sam Deshpande Chief Information Officer
Alefiyah Mesiwala Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.3.57%66 282
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.18%458 432
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-8.64%111 096
CIGNA CORPORATION-23.56%75 235
CENTENE CORPORATION-15.95%37 827
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-9.79%17 367
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer