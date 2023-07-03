Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 (2Q23) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that morning to discuss its financial results for the quarter and earnings guidance for 2023.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb4689a1bdb164a4f81d868deb2ddd402 .

Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

A webcast of the 2Q23 earnings call may also be accessed via Humana’s Investor Relations page at https://humana.gcs-web.com/.

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. For those unable to participate in the live event, the virtual presentation archive will be available in the Historical Webcasts and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://humana.gcs-web.com/, approximately two hours following the live webcast.

The company’s 2Q23 earnings news release is expected to include financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to financial results under GAAP, as well as management’s reasons for including non-GAAP financial measures, will be included in the company’s 2Q23 earnings news release, a copy of which will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.humana.com on August 2, 2023.

About Humana

