Humana, Monogram Health Announce New Agreement that Enhances In-home Kidney Care in Four States

Kidney care provider Monogram Health and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have announced a new value-based care agreement for most Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan members in four states who live with chronic kidney disease.

Value-based care focuses on the collaboration and coordination of all aspects of a patient’s care, and this agreement is designed to help improve quality of life for the members who have chronic kidney disease in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The members can now access Monogram’s specialized resources, which include in-home primary and specialty care visits, medication management, dialysis and transplant coordination, palliative care, and social services.

“With millions of Americans living with chronic kidney disease and the number continuing to grow, Humana is committed to increasing access to evidence-based, multi-specialty kidney care to ensure our members have the services they need without having to leave home,” said Carl Daley, Humana Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations. “Building on our existing relationship with Monogram is an important way we can provide the highest levels of support and access to care for our members.”

“This important step forward strengthens our already impactful relationship with Humana, allowing us to continue our mission-driven work of transforming care for people with chronic conditions,” said Monogram CEO Mike Uchrin. “We’re proud Monogram can now bring even more value to Humana and the members they serve.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2022, Humana has more than 3.2 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 75,600 primary care providers in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 46 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 5.1 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

