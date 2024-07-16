Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) scored 100 on the Disability Equality Index® for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to building and maintaining a culture of belonging where all employees of all abilities can feel valued and have both opportunity and support to reach their full potential.

When asked about the recognition, Carolyn Tandy, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer shared that, “Humana believes when all employees thrive in the workplace, we become equipped to make better decisions for our customers to ensure we support their best health. Participating in benchmarking exercises like the Disability Equality Index® help us measures our progress and identify opportunities to further advance our culture of belonging.”

The Disability Equality Index® is the world’s most comprehensive disability benchmarking tool. Participation helps companies assess disability workplace inclusion across industry sectors and helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each participating company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “2024 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.”

Humana’s network resource group (NRG) for employees impacted by disability and their allies, ACCESS, is integral to Humana’s success in disability inclusion. Rachel Mazuch, Co-president of the ACCESS NRG said, “Our NRG membership represents a strong voice of advocacy for people with disabilities, where we promote a culture of psychological safety where all feel seen. We will continue to respond to and elevate the powerful voices of our members and look forward to continued opportunities for those with disabilities.” Laura Phen, Co-president of ACCESS, added, “This recognition demonstrates Humana’s commitment to inclusion and allyship, and is measurable proof that the company recognizes and values the talents and contributions people with disabilities offer in the workplace.”

The Disability Equality Index® is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. Learn more at: https://disabilityin.org/.

We support Disability:IN and American Association of People with Disabilities in the understanding that a company's inclusion efforts shouldn't stop once they score 100 on the DEI. A 100 score doesn't convey perfection, but instead demonstrates that forward-thinking disability inclusion practices have been implemented. To learn more about our work in this area, please read Humana’s Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at www.disabilityin.org/AreYouIN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717220350/en/