Humana Names Dr. Andrew Agwunobi President of Company's Home Solutions Business

Agwunobi has 20 years of experience as a CEO of for-profit, nonprofit, public and university health systems – bringing a balance of operational leadership and clinical expertise

Leading health insurer and health care services company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has hired health care industry veteran Andrew (Andy) Agwunobi, M.D., MBA, as the new President of the company’s Home Solutions business. Dr. Agwunobi comes to Humana from the University of Connecticut, where he currently serves as interim University President, and as CEO of the UConn Health System. In his new role, Dr. Agwunobi will report directly to Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard and will serve as a member of Humana’s Management Team, effective Feb. 21.

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi (Photo: Business Wire)

“Andy is just the person we need for this critical Humana role leading our Home Solutions business,” Broussard said. “He has a real passion for care in the home. He has been responsible for a home health care organization as part of an integrated system. He has extensive operational experience with for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and he’s a doctor – he understands the value of care in the home, why seniors want more of it, and our vision at Humana for making it much easier for people to get the care they need at home.”

Prior to his years with UConn, Dr. Agwunobi led the 14-hospital St. Joseph Health System as COO, and led the 5-hospital Providence Health Care System as CEO. He also served as Secretary for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, where he had oversight for the state’s then $16 billion health care administration budget. More recently, as part of his UConn Health CEO role, Dr. Agwunobi has executed strategies that have resulted in significant revenue and operational growth. He also led the development of value-based care at UConn Health including Population Health Management.

Dr. Agwunobi’s strong clinical knowledge – with an aptitude for identifying clinical drivers of cost and opportunities to improve care and the member experience – will help him and his team lower the cost of care for Humana customers, while building a business model focused on patient health outcomes through at-home care.

“I’m excited about Humana’s focus on its Home Solutions business, and especially interested in ways we can transform the home health industry together,” Dr. Agwunobi said. “As the ongoing COVID pandemic has accelerated interest in and shifts to in-home care and home health models, I’m highly confident that we will be able to help the people we serve achieve better health outcomes. My experience to date has prepared me well for this new opportunity with Humana.”

Earlier in his life, after growing up in Scotland and Nigeria, Agwunobi pursued medical student training in Nigeria, and then Scotland. He is a pediatrician who earned his M.D. from the University of Jos in Nigeria, and later an MBA from Stanford University. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Howard University Hospital.

Dr. Agwunobi currently serves on the board of CareQuest. He has most recently served on the Dignity Community Care and Restorix Health boards.

