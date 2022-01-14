Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Humana Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   US4448591028

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Humana Names Dr. Andrew Agwunobi President of Company's Home Solutions Business

01/14/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agwunobi has 20 years of experience as a CEO of for-profit, nonprofit, public and university health systems – bringing a balance of operational leadership and clinical expertise

Leading health insurer and health care services company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has hired health care industry veteran Andrew (Andy) Agwunobi, M.D., MBA, as the new President of the company’s Home Solutions business. Dr. Agwunobi comes to Humana from the University of Connecticut, where he currently serves as interim University President, and as CEO of the UConn Health System. In his new role, Dr. Agwunobi will report directly to Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard and will serve as a member of Humana’s Management Team, effective Feb. 21.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005276/en/

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi (Photo: Business Wire)

“Andy is just the person we need for this critical Humana role leading our Home Solutions business,” Broussard said. “He has a real passion for care in the home. He has been responsible for a home health care organization as part of an integrated system. He has extensive operational experience with for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and he’s a doctor – he understands the value of care in the home, why seniors want more of it, and our vision at Humana for making it much easier for people to get the care they need at home.”

Prior to his years with UConn, Dr. Agwunobi led the 14-hospital St. Joseph Health System as COO, and led the 5-hospital Providence Health Care System as CEO. He also served as Secretary for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, where he had oversight for the state’s then $16 billion health care administration budget. More recently, as part of his UConn Health CEO role, Dr. Agwunobi has executed strategies that have resulted in significant revenue and operational growth. He also led the development of value-based care at UConn Health including Population Health Management.

Dr. Agwunobi’s strong clinical knowledge – with an aptitude for identifying clinical drivers of cost and opportunities to improve care and the member experience – will help him and his team lower the cost of care for Humana customers, while building a business model focused on patient health outcomes through at-home care.

“I’m excited about Humana’s focus on its Home Solutions business, and especially interested in ways we can transform the home health industry together,” Dr. Agwunobi said. “As the ongoing COVID pandemic has accelerated interest in and shifts to in-home care and home health models, I’m highly confident that we will be able to help the people we serve achieve better health outcomes. My experience to date has prepared me well for this new opportunity with Humana.”

Earlier in his life, after growing up in Scotland and Nigeria, Agwunobi pursued medical student training in Nigeria, and then Scotland. He is a pediatrician who earned his M.D. from the University of Jos in Nigeria, and later an MBA from Stanford University. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Howard University Hospital.

Dr. Agwunobi currently serves on the board of CareQuest. He has most recently served on the Dignity Community Care and Restorix Health boards.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HUMANA INC.
10:31aHumana Names Dr. Andrew Agwunobi President of Company's Home Solutions Business
BU
01/13Humana Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 2, 2022
BU
01/12Humana Enters Agreements To Repurshare $1 Billion Common Shares
MT
01/12Humana Sets $1 Billion Accelerated Stock Buyback
DJ
01/12HUMANA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/10Humana on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
01/07PUMP / DUMP #16 : This week's gainers and losers
01/07Truist Lowers Humana's Price Target to $445 From $520, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/07BMO Capital Lowers Humana's Price Target to $415 From $490, Maintains Market Perform Ra..
MT
01/07Wells Fargo Lowers Humana's Price Target to $452 From $529, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUMANA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 83 019 M - -
Net income 2021 3 065 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 50 590 M 50 590 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 48 700
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 393,59 $
Average target price 481,64 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.-14.78%50 590
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED-6.91%440 250
ANTHEM, INC.-3.60%108 452
CIGNA CORPORATION4.76%79 725
CENTENE CORPORATION-3.06%46 610
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-9.08%16 889