Humana Inc. (HUM)

Shareholder Alert

Voluntary submission by John Chevedden, POB 2673, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Humana Shareholder since 2020

Important to Vote for Both Simple Majority Vote Proposals, Proposal 5 and 6

The reason to vote for both Simple Majority Vote Proposal is that Proposal 5 is a binding proposal that requires 75% approval of all Humana shares outstanding. There is the risk that since a large number of Humana shareholders do not vote that, in spite of overwhelming approval from the Humana shares that do vote, Proposal 5 might fail.

That is where Proposal 6 comes in. Proposal 6 is an advisory proposal on the same topic as Proposal 5. Since Proposal 5 is an advisory proposal it only needs 50.1% approval from the shares that vote.

Thus if Proposal 5 gets a 74% vote and fails while Proposal 6 gets at least a 50.1% vote - there will be one successful 2024 vote on this important topic. It is important to obtain approval votes for Proposal 6 as a backup for a possible failure of Proposal 5. If Proposal 6 is approved while Proposal 5 fails, then the Board of Directors will thus get the message to try harder in 2025 to get more votes for Proposal 5.

