Humana Inc. (the “company”) (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $1.25 billion of the company’s 5.375 percent senior notes, due 2031, at 99.940 percent of the principal amount and $1.00 billion of the company’s 5.750 percent senior notes, due 2054, at 99.949 percent of the principal amount (collectively, the “Senior Notes Offerings”). The Senior Notes Offerings are expected to close on March 13, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be approximately $2.226 billion after deducting underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness, including borrowings under its commercial paper program.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as active joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes Offerings.

The Senior Notes Offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Senior Notes Offerings may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 718-1649, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at (855) 881-0697 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751. An electronic copy of the registration statement and prospectus supplement, together with the base prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to putting health first - for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health - delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

