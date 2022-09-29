Advanced search
09:07aHumana Receives High Rankings in the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility's Corporate Inclusion Index
BU
09/29HUMANA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28Cracker Barrel Expands Board, Appoints Biglari Capital's Nominee as Director
MT
Humana Receives High Rankings in the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility's Corporate Inclusion Index

09/29/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Humana Inc. celebrates the high rankings it recently received in the 2022 Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Corporate Inclusion Index™ (CII), a research initiative that measures Hispanic inclusion in the C-suite, corporate boardroom, supplier base, mid- and entry-level employee pipeline, and philanthropic sphere. HACR has been conducting the research annually for more than a decade to benchmark Hispanic diversity and inclusion at participating companies.

Humana’s participation in the survey is a demonstration of its commitment to Hispanic and Latinx inclusive practices. The resulting index report offers key metrics to identify areas of success and opportunity to further include this fast-growing, dynamic population. The HACR CII focuses on four areas of economic reciprocity: employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Humana has been evaluated in these areas and will use them to identify and guide strategic inclusion, diversity and belonging initiatives within the company. This year, Humana received the following distinctions:

  • 5 out of 5 stars in Employment
  • 5 out of 5 stars in Procurement
  • 5 out of 5 stars in Philanthropy
  • 4 out of 5 stars in Governance

“Participation in the HACR CII helps us understand how we as a company are doing in our efforts to advance Hispanic inclusion and where we have opportunities for improvement,” said Carolyn Tandy, SVP and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. “We know that when every employee feels a sense of belonging and believe their contributions are valued, they have the opportunity and support to reach their full potential.”

Humana takes intentional steps to nurture a culture where every associate feels valued and can reach their full potential. To learn more about the company’s inclusion, diversity and belonging initiatives, please read Humana’s Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation’s leading corporate advocacy organization representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through its corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public communications, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout corporate America.


© Business Wire 2022
