Humana Receives High Rankings in the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility's Corporate Inclusion Index

Humana Inc. celebrates the high rankings it recently received in the 2022 Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Corporate Inclusion Index™ (CII), a research initiative that measures Hispanic inclusion in the C-suite, corporate boardroom, supplier base, mid- and entry-level employee pipeline, and philanthropic sphere. HACR has been conducting the research annually for more than a decade to benchmark Hispanic diversity and inclusion at participating companies.

Humana’s participation in the survey is a demonstration of its commitment to Hispanic and Latinx inclusive practices. The resulting index report offers key metrics to identify areas of success and opportunity to further include this fast-growing, dynamic population. The HACR CII focuses on four areas of economic reciprocity: employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Humana has been evaluated in these areas and will use them to identify and guide strategic inclusion, diversity and belonging initiatives within the company. This year, Humana received the following distinctions:

5 out of 5 stars in Employment

5 out of 5 stars in Procurement

5 out of 5 stars in Philanthropy

4 out of 5 stars in Governance

“Participation in the HACR CII helps us understand how we as a company are doing in our efforts to advance Hispanic inclusion and where we have opportunities for improvement,” said Carolyn Tandy, SVP and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. “We know that when every employee feels a sense of belonging and believe their contributions are valued, they have the opportunity and support to reach their full potential.”

Humana takes intentional steps to nurture a culture where every associate feels valued and can reach their full potential. To learn more about the company’s inclusion, diversity and belonging initiatives, please read Humana’s Impact Report.

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation’s leading corporate advocacy organization representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through its corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public communications, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout corporate America.

