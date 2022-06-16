Humana Receives J.D. Power Award for Best in Customer Satisfaction with Dental Plans

Humana also ranked the highest in three categories – Communication, Plan Cost and Customer Service Experience – in the 2022 U.S. Dental Plan Satisfaction Study

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. announced today that it has received the highest ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S Dental Plan Satisfaction Study. In the study results, Humana also ranked #1 across three factors measured: plan cost, communication and customer service experience.

Profiling the largest dental insurance companies in the country, this benchmarking survey examines how each aspect of the customer-insurer relationship impacts perceptions of the company and identifies critical service standards for greater satisfaction. The study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in five factors: claims and reimbursement, communication, customer service, plan cost and plan coverage.

“Customers are at the center of our mission every day, so receiving this recognition from our dental members is incredibly meaningful to our organization,” said Mike Tilton, Senior Vice President, Specialty & Employer Group Business at Humana. “Our approach to human care focuses on whole health, and this honor underscores the impact we’re bringing to members through our broad network of dental providers across the country.”

Data was collected from March through April 2022. Members surveyed were enrolled in a dental plan with their insurance provider and had used their plan in the last twelve months. All completed surveys were weighted to reflect market share for each company.

“Ranking #1 in plan cost, communication and customer service experience, in particular, is a testament to our associates’ commitment to providing long-term value, while continually elevating the customer experience of our members,” said Tilton. “From our innovative products that enhance access to care, including in-office dental clinics and teledentistry services, to our commitment to drive affordability, we are always striving to identify new ways to meet the needs of communities across the United States.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

