    HUM   US4448591028

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-06-16 am EDT
420.66 USD   -2.90%
10:24aCredit Suisse Lowers Humana's PT to $521 from $540 to Reflect Recent Developments in Managed Care Market, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:05aHumana Receives J.D. Power Award for Best in Customer Satisfaction with Dental Plans
BU
06/15Humana Healthy Horizons Commits $4.6 Million to Improve Health of Ohioans
BU
Humana Receives J.D. Power Award for Best in Customer Satisfaction with Dental Plans

06/16/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Humana also ranked the highest in three categories – Communication, Plan Cost and Customer Service Experience – in the 2022 U.S. Dental Plan Satisfaction Study

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. announced today that it has received the highest ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S Dental Plan Satisfaction Study. In the study results, Humana also ranked #1 across three factors measured: plan cost, communication and customer service experience.

Profiling the largest dental insurance companies in the country, this benchmarking survey examines how each aspect of the customer-insurer relationship impacts perceptions of the company and identifies critical service standards for greater satisfaction. The study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in five factors: claims and reimbursement, communication, customer service, plan cost and plan coverage.

“Customers are at the center of our mission every day, so receiving this recognition from our dental members is incredibly meaningful to our organization,” said Mike Tilton, Senior Vice President, Specialty & Employer Group Business at Humana. “Our approach to human care focuses on whole health, and this honor underscores the impact we’re bringing to members through our broad network of dental providers across the country.”

Data was collected from March through April 2022. Members surveyed were enrolled in a dental plan with their insurance provider and had used their plan in the last twelve months. All completed surveys were weighted to reflect market share for each company.

“Ranking #1 in plan cost, communication and customer service experience, in particular, is a testament to our associates’ commitment to providing long-term value, while continually elevating the customer experience of our members,” said Tilton. “From our innovative products that enhance access to care, including in-office dental clinics and teledentistry services, to our commitment to drive affordability, we are always striving to identify new ways to meet the needs of communities across the United States.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 035 M - -
Net income 2022 2 960 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 54 799 M 54 799 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 95 500
Free-Float 63,6%
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 433,22 $
Average target price 504,23 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Sam Deshpande Chief Information Officer
Alefiyah Mesiwala Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.-8.61%54 799
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-8.04%435 621
ANTHEM, INC.-0.68%111 593
CIGNA CORPORATION7.00%78 398
CENTENE CORPORATION-7.49%45 305
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.15%15 275