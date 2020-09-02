Humana : Selects Salesforce to Deliver Connected, Personalized Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced a multi-year agreement with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, to help deliver a more connected, personalized healthcare experience for its members. Humana is deploying Salesforce Health Cloud to help power its Enterprise Clinical Operating Model (ECOM), a new care management technology platform that will facilitate integrated care coordination between its members, care teams and provider communities.

Healthcare is delivered beyond doctors' offices — people now receive healthcare via telemedicine, primary care clinics, and home health. Because of this, Humana is building a care coordination platform that its trusted multidisciplinary care team can access to stay aligned on its members' needs to receive care and stay healthy.

"Humana's journey towards integrated care is so important to delivering the best possible health outcomes for our members. As part of this important work, we're advancing interoperability so providers and participants in a member's care team have connected, simplified healthcare experiences that inherently gives them the freedom to serve the member," said William Fleming, President of Clinical and Pharmacy Solutions at Humana. "By improving team collaboration and helping to coordinate the care of our members, we can allow them to focus on their health, instead of updating each doctor and clinician they see."

This implementation with Salesforce and API-led connectivity using MuleSoft will provide Humana's care teams with the ability to easily collaborate by offering a single, central view of each member's complete clinical history and insight into social, environmental and lifestyle factors impacting that same member's health.

"We are thrilled to partner with Humana to power its digital transformation and connect the healthcare ecosystem across members, providers and caregivers," said Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Salesforce. "With Salesforce, Humana will transform the member care experience and support the health and wellness for millions of its members."

In addition, Humana and Salesforce will collaborate on the development of transformative healthcare solutions through a joint Healthcare Innovation Lab, based in Humana's Boston studio_h, where the companies will co-create and co-innovate with the goal of solving today's healthcare challenges.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com , including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit http://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humana-selects-salesforce-to-deliver-connected-personalized-healthcare-301122949.html

SOURCE Salesforce