Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Humana Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Humana To Take Full Control Of Home Health Firm Kindred At Home For $5.7 Billion

04/27/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Micah Maidenberg

Humana Inc. said it would purchase the remaining stake in a home health and hospice provider that it doesn't already own.

Humana on Tuesday said it would acquire a 60% stake in Kindred at Home from TPG's private-equity arm and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, another private-equity investor, for $5.7 billion.

The health-insurance company currently owns a 40% minority interest in Kindred, which employs about 43,000 people who provide home health, hospice and other services in 40 states. Humana described the company as the largest home health and hospice provider in the U.S.

"This acquisition reflects Humana's continued commitment to investing in home-based clinical solutions that drive improved patient outcomes, increased satisfaction for patients and providers and value for health plan partners," the company said.

Kindred will be folded into Humana's home solutions business, the company said, and rebranded as CenterWell Home Health.

Humana also said it plans to maintain only a minority interest in Kindred's hospice and community care operations. It is exploring a potential public listing, among other options, for those assets.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-21 1729ET

All news about HUMANA INC.
05:30pHumana To Take Full Control Of Home Health Firm Kindred At Home For $5.7 Bill..
DJ
05:06pHumana to buy rest of Kindred at Home for $5.7 billion to expand patient care
RE
04:56pHUMANA  : to Acquire Remaining 60% Stake in Kindred at Home
MT
04:46pHumana to acquire remaining stake in Kindred at Home in $8.1 bln deal
RE
04:44pHUMANA  : Insurer Humana moves deeper into home care with $5.7B deal
AQ
04:34pHUMANA  : Announces Agreement to Acquire remaining 60 Percent Interest in Kindre..
BU
04/23HUMANA INC.  : quaterly earnings release
04/23HUMANA INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22HUMANA  : Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders
BU
04/15Tight rein on costs helps UnitedHealth beat profit expectations, raise foreca..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 855 M - -
Net income 2021 2 740 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 57 558 M 57 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 48 700
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 475,18 $
Last Close Price 446,14 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA INC.8.74%57 558
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP12.88%374 214
ANTHEM, INC.17.57%92 430
CIGNA CORPORATION20.95%86 630
CENTENE CORPORATION9.95%38 385
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.19.21%14 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ