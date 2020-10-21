Humana : University Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana's Medicare Advantage Provider Network in New Orleans

Log in
10/21/2020 | 11:01am EDT

University Medical Center New Orleans, a part of LCMC Health, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care for Humana Medicare members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005108/en/

Humana’s Medicare Advantage members in the following plans will now have in-network access to University Medical Center:

  • Humana Gold Plus (HMO)
  • Humana Gold Choice (PFFS)
  • Humana Choice (PPO)
  • Humana LCMC Advantage (HMO)

“We’re proud to welcome Humana Medicare advantage to our insurance network and excited to be able to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to more people in our community,” said Danny Hardman, CEO of University Medical Center.

“We look forward to working with University Medical Center and to the expansion of our Medicare Advantage network in the Greater New Orleans area,” said Matt Berger, Region President - Gulf States Medicare for Humana. “Starting on the first of the year, many of our HMO members will have University Medical Center as an additional in-network option, which is another way that we are providing clinical choice while helping our members achieve and maintain their best health.”

The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2021.

About University Medical Center

University Medical Center New Orleans, home of the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital, offers advanced medical care and research, while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Burn Center, University Medical Center plays a vital role in treating southern Louisiana’s most critically injured patients. University Medical Center is part of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes Children’s Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

Y0040_GHHKYHQEN_C

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 154 M - -
Net income 2020 2 517 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 57 734 M 57 734 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 453,48 $
Last Close Price 436,41 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA INC.19.07%57 734
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP10.29%307 348
ANTHEM, INC.-3.59%73 236
CIGNA CORPORATION-16.05%62 824
CENTENE CORPORATION4.28%37 990
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.52.26%12 251
