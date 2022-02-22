Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Humana Inc.
News
Summary
HUM
US4448591028
HUMANA INC.
(HUM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02/22 08:17:03 am
423.195
USD
+0.34%
08:30a
Humana Strikes Deal With Starboard to Add Two to Board
DJ
08:02a
Humana Announces Board of Directors Refreshment Plan
BU
02/18
Humana Seeks Acquisitions
CI
Humana appoints two new directors to board
02/22/2022 | 08:23am EST
(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc said on Tuesday it has appointed two new independent directors to its board as part of a cooperation agreement with activist investor Starboard Value LP.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
© Reuters 2022
All news about HUMANA INC.
08:30a
Humana Strikes Deal With Starboard to Add Two to Board
DJ
08:02a
Humana Announces Board of Directors Refreshment Plan
BU
02/18
Humana Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/18
TRANSCRIPT
: Humana Inc. Presents at 11th SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference ..
CI
02/17
HUMANA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
02/17
Humana Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13%
DJ
02/17
Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders
BU
02/17
Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders, Payable on April 2..
CI
02/16
Humana, the Humana Foundation and UofL Announce up to $25 Million Investment in Health ..
BU
02/14
Humana Wins Medicaid Contract in Louisiana
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUMANA INC.
02/03
Goldman Sachs Lifts Humana's Price Target to $460 From $440, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/03
Jefferies Adjusts Humana's Price Target to $510 From $527, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/03
Truist Securities Adjusts Humana's Price Target to $460 From $445, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
92 389 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 977 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
7 160 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,0x
Yield 2022
0,72%
Capitalization
53 408 M
53 408 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,66x
EV / Sales 2023
0,60x
Nbr of Employees
95 500
Free-Float
64,3%
More Financials
Chart HUMANA INC.
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
421,75 $
Average target price
486,55 $
Spread / Average Target
15,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond
Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger
Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande
SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.
-9.08%
53 408
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
-6.84%
440 162
ANTHEM, INC.
-3.73%
107 680
CIGNA CORPORATION
-0.43%
75 781
CENTENE CORPORATION
-0.41%
47 798
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
-1.01%
18 262
More Results
