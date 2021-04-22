Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Humana Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HUM

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
Humana : Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders

04/22/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 856 M - -
Net income 2021 2 740 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 57 152 M 57 152 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 48 700
Free-Float 64,2%
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 474,05 $
Last Close Price 444,45 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA INC.8.33%57 152
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP13.72%374 848
ANTHEM, INC.19.85%94 252
CIGNA CORPORATION21.71%88 016
CENTENE CORPORATION9.10%38 054
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.19.63%14 741
