Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Humana Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   US4448591028

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Humana on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk

01/10/2022 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $383.08, up $19.91 or 5.48%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.97%

-- Snaps a four day losing streak

-- Down 17.41% month-to-date

-- Down 17.41% year-to-date

-- Down 18.7% from its all-time closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Down 11.64% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2021), when it closed at $433.54

-- Down 18.7% from its 52-week closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Up 5.48% from its 52- week closing low of $363.17 on Jan. 7, 2022

-- Traded as high as $383.50

-- Up 5.6% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.02%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:55:16 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1513ET

All news about HUMANA INC.
01/07PUMP / DUMP #16 : This week's gainers and losers
01/07Truist Lowers Humana's Price Target to $445 From $520, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/07BMO Capital Lowers Humana's Price Target to $415 From $490, Maintains Market Perform Ra..
MT
01/07Wells Fargo Lowers Humana's Price Target to $452 From $529, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/07Morgan Stanley Lowers Humana's Price Target to $410 From $530, Maintains Equalweight Ra..
MT
01/07Barclays Adjusts Humana Price Target to $490 From $540, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts Humana Price Target to $418 From $476, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/06Conagra, Humana fall; Stitch Fix, Lamb Weston rise
AQ
01/06Humana Cuts Individual Medicare Advantage Enrollment Estimate, Maintains Earnings Outlo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUMANA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 83 201 M - -
Net income 2021 3 079 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 46 680 M 46 680 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 48 700
Free-Float -
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 363,17 $
Average target price 485,78 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.-21.71%46 680
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED-8.67%431 933
ANTHEM, INC.-6.16%105 578
CIGNA CORPORATION1.55%77 282
CENTENE CORPORATION-7.35%44 545
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-8.90%16 923