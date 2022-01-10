Humana on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk

Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $383.08, up $19.91 or 5.48%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.97%

-- Snaps a four day losing streak

-- Down 17.41% month-to-date

-- Down 17.41% year-to-date

-- Down 18.7% from its all-time closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Down 11.64% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2021), when it closed at $433.54

-- Down 18.7% from its 52-week closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Up 5.48% from its 52- week closing low of $363.17 on Jan. 7, 2022

-- Traded as high as $383.50

-- Up 5.6% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.02%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:55:16 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

