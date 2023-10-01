100% of Humana Medicare Advantage plans include dental, vision and hearing coverage. 100% of Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans include $0 copays on prescriptions and a Healthy Options Allowance with rollover. 100% of Humana USAA Honor plans are designed with veterans in mind and include a $0 premium and Part B giveback. 15% increase from 2023 in Humana members who will be in $0 monthly premium plans. Humana is expanding its Medicare HMO offerings into 140 counties and its Medicare LPPO plans in 80 counties – totaling an additional 762,000 Medicare-eligible individuals across the country. Humana is ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience by Forrester for the third year in a row.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2024, informed by extensive research regarding what Medicare-eligible consumers want and need from a plan.

Humana’s plans, which beneficiaries can select during the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) Oct. 15-Dec. 7, deliver high-quality, affordable coverage to meet the comprehensive health care needs of its members.

“We put our members at the center of everything we do. Again this year, we spent a lot of time getting to know our members better and understanding what benefits matter the most to them,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s President of Medicare and Medicaid. “With affordability, stability and value top of mind, we expanded many of the most popular benefits to every single plan we offer, regardless of where the member lives.”

Beyond the benefits it offers, Humana remains committed to the experience each member has with the company. For the third year in a row, Humana has been ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience quality in Forrester’s proprietary 2023 U.S. Customer Experience Benchmark survey.

For five consecutive years, Humana has had the highest percentage of members in 4+ star contracts of all national health plans, as rated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – another testament to its commitment to putting the health and well-being of its members first.

100% of Humana’s 2024 Medicare Advantage plans include benefits customers value most.

Dental, Vision and Hearing Coverage: All Humana Medicare Advantage plans offer dental, vision and hearing benefits. With dental, every plan offers coverage for preventive services - like exams and cleanings - at no additional cost. Many of the Medicare Advantage plans also include dental coverage for additional services, and all Medicare Advantage members have access to a nationwide network of participating dental providers.

Prescription Drug Benefits: All Humana Medicare Advantage plans that include prescription drug coverage offer coverage for hundreds of common generic prescriptions. That means members on some plans could pay nothing when they use an in-network pharmacy to fill their Tier 1 prescriptions, including medications that help treat conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and depression. Also, 100% of plans that offer preferred mail order have $0 Tier 1 and $0 Tier 2 prescriptions for a three-month supply. Humana members have the option to use CenterWell Pharmacy, a home delivery pharmacy that helps customers manage their prescription and over-the-counter medications with convenient, safe and on-time deliveries to their front doorsteps or locations of their choice.

Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP): All of Humana’s Medicare Advantage D-SNPs, designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, include $0 copays all year long on all covered Part D prescriptions as well as a Healthy Options Allowance with rollover. The monthly Healthy Options Allowance can be used for healthy foods or pay for other essentials - like rent and utility bills. The unused balance will roll over each month, giving members more freedom to use the allowance when and where they need it most.

Veterans: All of Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans designed with military veterans in mind are now co-branded as Humana USAA Honor plans and available to more beneficiaries in more locations. In 2024, every single Humana USAA Honor plan offers a $0 monthly plan premium; a Part B giveback; dental, vision and hearing coverage; coverage that works alongside Veterans Affairs (VA) health care; and access to Humana Customer Care specialists who collaborated with USAA to receive special training to better serve the needs of veterans.

Humana has built plans for consumers who prefer network freedom and flexibility.

Open Network PPO: Humana’s Open Network Medicare Advantage PPO plans, available in select markets, are built for consumers who desire freedom, flexibility and choice with their doctors and hospitals. These plans allow consumers to see any doctor in the country who accepts Medicare – including specialists – without a referral. And, they will pay the same copay for doctor visits, no matter if their doctor is in or out of network. These plans also come with worldwide emergency coverage – for the avid traveler – and nationwide dental coverage.

HMO Travel Benefit: Humana introduced the HMO travel benefit last year and is expanding it further in 29 states this year. This benefit gives members the ability to seek non-emergency services from contracted HMO providers when traveling nationwide – no referrals required.

Humana also offers stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans.

Original Medicare doesn’t cover most prescription drugs, so individuals who enroll in Original Medicare need to sign up for a stand-alone Part D Prescription Drug Plan through a private insurer, like Humana, to cover medications. Updates to Humana Prescription Drug Plans for 2024 include:

Humana Walmart Value Rx: This plan is designed for consumers who prioritize low generic cost shares along with robust coverage at an affordable price. It includes: $0 Tier 1 and $1 Tier 2 copays for a 30-day supply at preferred pharmacies Tier 1 and Tier 2 medications include a $0 deductible and additional gap coverage

Humana Premier Rx: This plan is designed for consumers seeking broad drug coverage and peace of mind. It includes: New $0 Tier 6 for select highly utilized drugs at preferred pharmacies Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 6 medications include a $0 deductible and additional gap coverage $0 copays for 90-day supplies of Tier 1 and 2 medications at CenterWell Pharmacy

Humana is continuing to expand across the country to offer its Medicare Advantage plans to more beneficiaries.

Humana is offering Medicare Advantage plans for the first time in 39 new U.S. counties, expanding cost-effective health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries. New counties for the 2024 plan year include the following:

California (Mono)

(Mono) Connecticut (Litchfield)

(Litchfield) District of Columbia (District of Columbia)

(District of Columbia) Idaho (Adams, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson)

(Adams, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson) Iowa (Clayton, Dubuque)

(Clayton, Dubuque) Maryland (Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s)

(Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s) Minnesota (Murray, Traverse, Yellow Medicine)

(Murray, Traverse, Yellow Medicine) Montana (Glacier, Toole)

(Glacier, Toole) Nebraska (Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Madison, Morrill, Nance, Scotts Bluff, Sioux)

(Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Madison, Morrill, Nance, Scotts Bluff, Sioux) New Jersey (Middlesex)

(Middlesex) Oregon (Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman)

(Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman) South Dakota (Bon Homme, Potter)

(Bon Homme, Potter) Utah (Garfield, Piute)

(Garfield, Piute) Washington (Pend Oreille, San Juan)

(Pend Oreille, San Juan) Wyoming (Crook, Park, Teton)

For the first time, Humana has added LPPO options in Washington, D.C., and Maryland will now have Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans.

In total, Humana is expanding its Medicare HMO offerings into 140 counties and its Medicare LPPO plans in 80 counties – totaling an additional 762,000 Medicare-eligible individuals across the country. This includes plans to expand its D-SNPs to 116 counties and its Humana USAA Honor plans to 84 new counties.

Humana has Medicare Advantage plan offerings in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, covering 94% of U.S. counties. More than 54% of Humana’s projected Medicare members will have access to a $0 monthly premium plan in 2024.

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for decades, with nearly 8.7 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as of June 30, 2023. Nearly 5.8 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

For More Information. Humana offers in-person, online, telephone enrollment options. All enrollment options will connect Medicare beneficiaries with a licensed sales agent. For more information about Humana’s Medicare plan options available in your area, visit Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1-800-706-1368 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in the Humana network. Allowance amounts cannot be combined with other benefit allowances. Limitations and restrictions may apply.

The Humana USAA Honor plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare and veterans should consider all of their health plan options. Humana Insurance Company pays royalty fees to USAA for the use of its intellectual property. USAA means United Services Automobile Association and its affiliates. Use of the term “USAA member” or “USAA membership” refers to membership in USAA Membership Services and does not convey any legal or ownership rights in USAA. Restrictions apply and are subject to change. USAA and the USAA Logo are registered trademarks of the United Services Automobile Association. All rights reserved. No Department of Defense or government agency endorsement.

Members who do not receive Extra Help are not eligible. Extra Help requirements do not apply to Puerto Rico DSNPs.

The Humana Premier Rx Plan (PDP) and the Humana Walmart Value Rx Plan (PDP) Prescription Drug Plan pharmacy networks include limited lower-cost, preferred pharmacies in urban areas of AR, CT, DE, IA, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NJ, NY, OH, PR, RI, SD, TN, WI, WV; suburban areas of CT, DE, MA, MI, MN, MT, ND, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, WV; and rural areas of IA, MN, MT, ND, NE, SD, VT, WY. There are an extremely limited number of preferred cost share pharmacies in urban areas in the following states: DE, ME, MI, MN, MS, ND, OH; suburban areas of MT and ND; and rural areas of ND. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, please call Customer Care at 1-800-281-6918 (TTY: 711) or consult the online pharmacy directory at Humana.com.

Humana received the highest CX Index™ score among health insurers in Forrester’s proprietary 2023 Customer Experience Benchmark Survey. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of their experiences with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.

