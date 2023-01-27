Advanced search
    HUM   US4448591028

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
27/01/2023
481.69 USD   -3.54%
Humana's Military Subsidiary Contract with Department of Defense Modified

01/27/2023
By Sabela Ojea


The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday said it modified a health agency contract awarded to Humana Inc.'s military subsidiary with a potential value of $16.26 billion.

Through the modification, the contract can be extended by two additional one-year option periods beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

"Work will be performed throughout the eastern region of the continental U.S. at military service component sites, contractor call centers, and within an integrated healthcare provider network," the Department of Defense said.

Late in December, the Department of Defense said it had awarded Humana's military subsidiary a health agency contract worth $70.8 billion.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1855ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
HUMANA AB (PUBL) 0.37% 40.35 Delayed Quote.4.42%
HUMANA INC. -3.54% 481.69 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 92 857 M - 74 997 M
Net income 2022 2 956 M - 2 388 M
Net Debt 2022 5 571 M - 4 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 60 982 M 60 982 M 49 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 95 500
Free-Float 63,6%
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Sam Deshpande Chief Information Officer
Alefiyah Mesiwala Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.-2.50%63 219
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.11%460 148
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-2.10%119 937
CIGNA CORPORATION-5.36%95 757
CENTENE CORPORATION-6.58%43 381
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-9.65%17 424