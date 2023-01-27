Humana's Military Subsidiary Contract with Department of Defense Modified

By Sabela Ojea

The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday said it modified a health agency contract awarded to Humana Inc.'s military subsidiary with a potential value of $16.26 billion.

Through the modification, the contract can be extended by two additional one-year option periods beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

"Work will be performed throughout the eastern region of the continental U.S. at military service component sites, contractor call centers, and within an integrated healthcare provider network," the Department of Defense said.

Late in December, the Department of Defense said it had awarded Humana's military subsidiary a health agency contract worth $70.8 billion.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1855ET