Oklahoma Health Care Authority Announces Intent to Award Humana Contract to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

06/08/2023
Statewide contract will enable children, adults and families to realize their best health

Leading health and wellness company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been recommended by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state, anticipated to start in early to mid-2024. Humana’s Medicaid division, Humana Healthy Horizons, will administer the coverage in Oklahoma.

Through SoonerSelect, the Oklahoma Medicaid managed care program – focused on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicaid Expansion populations – Humana will serve children and adults across the state with the goal of improving their health and well-being.

“At Humana, we work to put our members’ health first, and we are committed to improving the wellbeing of the communities we serve. We are honored to bring our human-centered approach to care to Oklahomans covered under the state’s Medicaid managed care program, and we look forward to partnering with the state to address members’ physical and mental wellness, as well as the critical social determinants that affect the health of the population,” said Humana Healthy Horizons President John Barger. “We’re proud to have served communities across the state for more than three decades, and we look forward to collaborating with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the Oklahoma health care provider community to deliver quality health care services to Oklahoma’s most vulnerable residents.”

Humana is one of three plan administrators selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued this year in Oklahoma.

“We are privileged to serve Oklahomans and address their comprehensive whole-person health needs,” said Joseph Fairbanks, CEO of Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma. “Through our collaboration with the state, providers, and community-based organizations we look forward to driving positive health outcomes for Oklahomans as they face the personal and public health challenges that affect their quality of life.”

Humana currently serves a total of more than 270,000 Oklahomans, across multiple business lines. The company provides coordinated medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits coverage to its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members in Oklahoma. Humana also administers health care coverage for members of the military, military retirees and their dependents through the federal TRICARE program. Humana’s participation in Oklahoma’s new Medicaid program will allow the company to bring its services to more Oklahomans across the state.

In addition, Humana is proud to be a community partner in Oklahoma and we’re addressing urgent and long-term community needs. During the pandemic, for instance, Humana invested nearly $1 million in relief to six local organizations that faced an unprecedented demand from Oklahomans in need of critical services.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for more than 1 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons™ brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring.

During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons serves Medicaid enrollees through the following programs:

  • Medicaid Managed Care (MMC)
  • Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS)
  • Medicare Advantage Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs)

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information


© Business Wire 2023
