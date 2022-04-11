Humanica Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5) (ESOP-W1) (Template Amendment)

The results of the sale of Warrants/TSR (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 08-Apr-2022 Type of offered securities Warrant Offered to Employee stock option program (ESOP) Number of offered warrants (units) : 10,000,000 Warrant trading symbol : ESOP-W1 Name of warrant : Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of Humanica Public Company Limited No.1 issuing to directors, executives and employees Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00 Subscribed date : 08-Apr-2022 Number of allotted/subscribed warrants : 10,000,000 (units) Number of remaining warrants (units) : 0 The company will deal with the remaining : Warrants remaining from the exercise shall be canceled and cease to be in effect at the expiration date. warrants as follows ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________ Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Soontorn Dentham company Position : Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.