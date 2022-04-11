Humanica Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5) (ESOP-W1) (Template Amendment)
The results of the sale of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 08-Apr-2022
Type of offered securities
Warrant
Offered to
Employee stock option program (ESOP)
Number of offered warrants (units) : 10,000,000
Warrant trading symbol : ESOP-W1
Name of warrant : Warrants to purchase the ordinary
shares of Humanica Public Company Limited No.1 issuing to directors, executives
and employees
Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00
Subscribed date : 08-Apr-2022
Number of allotted/subscribed warrants : 10,000,000
(units)
Number of remaining warrants (units) : 0
The company will deal with the remaining : Warrants remaining from the exercise
shall be canceled and cease to be in effect at the expiration date.
warrants as follows
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Soontorn Dentham
company
Position : Chief Executive Officer
