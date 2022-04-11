Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Humanica Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    HUMAN   TH8335010006

HUMANICA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HUMAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
12.20 THB   -1.61%
04/05HUMANICA PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on the Company's website
PU
03/31HUMANICA PUBLIC : Extraordinary general shareholders meeting's resolution No.1/2022
PU
03/31Humanica Public Company Limited Appoints Gordon Enns as Director
CI
Summary 
Summary

Humanica Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5) (ESOP-W1) (Template Amendment)

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Date/Time
11 Apr 2022 17:11:36
Headline
Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5) (ESOP-W1) (Template Amendment)
Symbol
HUMAN
Source
HUMAN
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the sale of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 08-Apr-2022

Type of offered securities

Warrant
Offered to

Employee stock option program (ESOP)
Number of offered warrants (units)       : 10,000,000
Warrant trading symbol                   : ESOP-W1
Name of warrant                          : Warrants to purchase the ordinary 
shares of Humanica Public Company Limited No.1 issuing to directors, executives
and employees
Offering price (baht per unit)           : 0.00
Subscribed date                          : 08-Apr-2022
Number of allotted/subscribed warrants   : 10,000,000
(units)
Number of remaining warrants (units)     : 0
The company will deal with the remaining : Warrants remaining from the exercise
shall be canceled and cease to be in effect at the expiration date.
 warrants as follows
________________________________________________________________________________
___________________


Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Soontorn Dentham
company
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Humanica pcl published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
