Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Humanigen, Inc.    HGEN

HUMANIGEN, INC.

(HGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Humanigen : to Host Conference Call to Report Phase 3 Topline Results of LenzilumabTM in Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

03/29/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, announced that management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8am ET to discuss topline results from the Phase 3 clinical trial of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Details for the upcoming conference are below:

Webcast link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hmg/mediaframe/44119/indexl.html

Dial by phone: U.S. 877-405-1224 or Int’l: 201-389-0848.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.humanigen.com.

About the Lenzilumab Phase 3 Study

This study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 trial for the treatment and prevention of serious and potentially fatal outcomes in patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The primary objective was to assess whether lenzilumab, in addition to other treatments, which included dexamethasone (or other steroids) and/or remdesivir, could alleviate the immune-mediated cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and improve ventilator-free survival. Ventilator-free survival is a composite endpoint of time to death and time to IMV, which is a robust measure that is less prone to favor a treatment with discordant effects on survival or days free of ventilation. The trial enrolled 520 patients in 29 sites in the US and Brazil who were at least 18 years of age; experienced blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) of less than or equal to 94%; or required low-flow supplemental oxygen, or high-flow oxygen support, or non-invasive positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV); and were hospitalized but did not require IMV. Following enrollment, subjects were randomized to receive three infusions of either lenzilumab or placebo, each infusion separated by eight hours over a 24-hour period with other treatments. The primary endpoint was the difference between lenzilumab treatment and placebo treatment in ventilator-free survival through 28 days following treatment. Key secondary endpoints, also measured through 28 days, included ventilator-free days, duration of ICU stay, incidence of invasive mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and/or death, time to death, all-cause mortality, and time to recovery. Results of the trial are planned to be submitted for potential publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. Humanigen’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction in hospitalized and hypoxic patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. Humanigen is also working to create next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, Humanigen is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T-cell-engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HUMANIGEN, INC.
06:02aHUMANIGEN  : to Host Conference Call to Report Phase 3 Topline Results of Lenzil..
BU
03/19HUMANIGEN  : Sets Date for Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting
BU
03/10HUMANIGEN  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/10HUMANIGEN  : Earnings Flash (HGEN) HUMANIGEN Posts Q4 Revenue $312,000
MT
03/10HUMANIGEN  : Announces $80 Million Loan Facility from Hercules Capital
BU
03/10HUMANIGEN  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Prov..
BU
03/05HUMANIGEN  : to Present at Roth Conference
BU
03/02HUMANIGEN  : Secures Two US Patents for Immune Hyper-Response Treatment Candidat..
MT
03/02HUMANIGEN  : Expands its anti-GM-CSF Patent Portfolio
BU
03/01HUMANIGEN  : HGEN) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 466 M - -
Net income 2021 239 M - -
Net cash 2021 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 748 M 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,07x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HUMANIGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Humanigen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANIGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,71 $
Last Close Price 13,99 $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cameron Durrant Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy E. Morris Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Dale B. Chappell Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Omar Ahmed Senior VP-Clinical, Medical & Scientific Affairs
Ronald Barliant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANIGEN, INC.-20.06%948
CSL LIMITED-5.55%90 168
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-4.67%46 894
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-12.23%42 890
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.20.47%39 788
BIOGEN INC.12.97%39 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ