DGAP-Adhoc : HumanOptics AG appointed Stefan Kremer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HumanOptics AG appointed Stefan Kremer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
15-Jan-2021 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Erlangen, 15 January 2021 - The Supervisory Board of HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCR6) today appointed Stefan Kremer
as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to the company's Management Board effective 15 March 2021. In addition to the
alignment and implementation of the corporate strategy, Stefan Kremer will focus on marketing and sales and will be
responsible for the management of industry-specific departments.
Stefan Kremer has many years of management experience in ophthalmology, including as Commercial Director at Kowa
Pharmaceutical Europe Co. Ltd. Stefan Kremer holds a degree in industrial engineering and an MBA.
HumanOptics will benefit from Stefan Kremer's extensive experience and wide-ranging network in ophthalmology and will
be strengthened in its competitive position. His contract has a term of three years.
In the future, the current CEO Diana Bachmann will mainly focus on the areas of finance, human resources and
administration as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
End of ad hoc announcement
contact:
HumanOptics AG
Diana Bachmann (CEO)
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and
Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1161035
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
=------------
1161035 15-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2021 10:08 ET (15:08 GMT)