HUMANOPTICS AG

(H9O1)
  Report
HumanOptics AG: Preliminary business figures 2019/2020: Effects of COVID 19 pandemic weigh on sales and earnings

08/27/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
HumanOptics AG: Preliminary business figures 2019/2020: Effects of COVID 19 pandemic weigh on sales and earnings

27-Aug-2020 / 19:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Preliminary business figures 2019/2020: Effects of COVID 19 pandemic weigh on sales and earnings

Erlangen, 27 August 2020 - In the course of the ongoing annual financial statement work of HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCR6), one of the leading technology companies in the manufacture of high-quality implants for eye surgery, it is currently becoming apparent that the sales and earnings figures for the 2019/2020 financial year ended on 30 June 2020 will be below previous expectations.

According to preliminary and unaudited figures, HumanOptics AG ("Company") currently expects the following for the financial year 2019/2020

  • sales of approximately EUR 9,358 thousand, so far, the Company had forecasted a roughly stable development compared to the previous year (previous year: approximately EUR 10,679 thousand),
  • with regard to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) a net loss of approximately EUR - 1,890 thousand instead of a net loss of approximately EUR - 1,450 thousand as last forecast by the Company,
  • with regard to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) a net loss of approximately EUR - 2,403 thousand instead of a net loss of approximately EUR - 1,950 thousand last forecast by the Company, and
  • with regard to the result a net loss of approximately EUR - 2,568 thousand (previous year: approximately EUR - 1,885 thousand).

This development is mainly due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, which - despite short-time work and other measures taken to reduce personnel and material costs - had a significant impact on the second half of the year.

The final and complete business figures of HumanOptics AG for the financial year 2019/2020 ended 30 June 2020 are scheduled to be published in October 2020.

Information and derivations of the financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2018/2019 of HumanOptics AG (available on https://www.humanoptics.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Geschaeftsbericht-2018-2019-HumanOptics-AG.pdf), in particular on page 34.

 

Contact:

HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

