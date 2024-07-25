Q2 2024
Humansoft Holding Company KSCP
Investor Presentation
Q2 2024 Results
24 July 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 2024
Key Highlights
AUM #1 University in Kuwait, advances
to #611-620 globally in QS 2025
The American University of the Middle East (AUM) has been ranked the first university in Kuwait by QS World University Rankings 2025. This #1 ranking is locally maintained for the fourth year in a row.
Also, this new ranking places AUM #611-620 globally, advancing from the previous position of #671-680, and reaching Top 40% of the performing institutions.
Q2 2024
Key Highlights
Unleashing Tomorrow's Innovations and
Celebrating Milestones of Students
Within an environment supported by innovation
and creativity, students are honored during various events and ceremonies that celebrate milestones of students with their innovative projects and achievements in competitions.
A significant number of students have excelled in
various competitions in 2024 such as: Babson
Global Competition (3 teams in Top 12 finals), International Invention Fair in the Middle East (2
Gold Medals), VEX Robotics World Championship (Only Arab and GCC Team to qualify to the 16th round), GCC Innovative HULT Challenge (1st & 3rd Places), INJAZ Kuwait
(Best Innovative Project Award & Best Social
Media Platform), in addition to Female Football Team (1st Place), Female Volleyball Team (1st Place) and various other achievements in Private Universities League UAAK championships.
AUM Innovation Fair 2024
ACM Academic Fair 2024
AUMers نييملاع Awards Ceremony honoring students
selected photos (at left: Rythmi project, at right: Female Basketball team)
Q2 2024
Key Highlights
AUM 10th Career Expo and Recognition of
Leading Companies through AUM
Corporate Awards 2024
In May 2024, AUM organized its 10th Career
Expo "Championing Better Career Lives",
powered by Tawteen Career Center. Students and alumni were connected to more than 50 participating local and international companies through booths exhibition, on-spot interviews, workshops and seminars.
Q2 2024
From Environmental to Social Impact: AUM is making a difference
AUM Students at GPCA Plastics Conference 2024 in UAE: Innovating for Sustainable Growth
Hosting of the INJAZ Company Program Competition Ceremony 2024 for university and high school students
AUM Students Volunteering in Kubbar Island beach clean-up initiative in cooperation with Bu Jarrah
"Little Inventors Lab" Foundation by a group of female engineering graduates at AUM
Hosting AACSB Social Impact Seminar for Faculty, seminar designed for AACSB accredited business schools
Q2 2024
AT A GLANCE
