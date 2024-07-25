Q2 2024

Key Highlights

Unleashing Tomorrow's Innovations and

Celebrating Milestones of Students

Within an environment supported by innovation

and creativity, students are honored during various events and ceremonies that celebrate milestones of students with their innovative projects and achievements in competitions.

A significant number of students have excelled in

various competitions in 2024 such as: Babson

Global Competition (3 teams in Top 12 finals), International Invention Fair in the Middle East (2

Gold Medals), VEX Robotics World Championship (Only Arab and GCC Team to qualify to the 16th round), GCC Innovative HULT Challenge (1st & 3rd Places), INJAZ Kuwait

(Best Innovative Project Award & Best Social

Media Platform), in addition to Female Football Team (1st Place), Female Volleyball Team (1st Place) and various other achievements in Private Universities League UAAK championships.