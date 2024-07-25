Q2 2024

Humansoft Holding Company KSCP

Investor Presentation

Q2 2024 Results

24 July 2024

Contents

Key highlights

4-8

At a glance

9-10

We are proud of our achievements

11

Board & Executive Management

12-13

Share price performance

14

Consistently High EPS & Dividend payout

15

Research coverage

16

Q2 2024 Financial performance

17-18

Student enrollment

19

Key Financials

20-23

Strong Equity Story

24-27

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

3

Key Highlights

AUM #1 University in Kuwait, advances

to #611-620 globally in QS 2025

The American University of the Middle East (AUM) has been ranked the first university in Kuwait by QS World University Rankings 2025. This #1 ranking is locally maintained for the fourth year in a row.

Also, this new ranking places AUM #611-620 globally, advancing from the previous position of #671-680, and reaching Top 40% of the performing institutions.

Source: QS World University Rankings 2025, Quacquarelli

Symonds (QS), June 4, 2024

75

Key Highlights

Unleashing Tomorrow's Innovations and

Celebrating Milestones of Students

Within an environment supported by innovation

and creativity, students are honored during various events and ceremonies that celebrate milestones of students with their innovative projects and achievements in competitions.

A significant number of students have excelled in

various competitions in 2024 such as: Babson

Global Competition (3 teams in Top 12 finals), International Invention Fair in the Middle East (2

Gold Medals), VEX Robotics World Championship (Only Arab and GCC Team to qualify to the 16th round), GCC Innovative HULT Challenge (1st & 3rd Places), INJAZ Kuwait

(Best Innovative Project Award & Best Social

Media Platform), in addition to Female Football Team (1st Place), Female Volleyball Team (1st Place) and various other achievements in Private Universities League UAAK championships.

AUM Innovation Fair 2024

ACM Academic Fair 2024

AUMers نييملاع Awards Ceremony honoring students

selected photos (at left: Rythmi project, at right: Female Basketball team)

76

Key Highlights

AUM 10th Career Expo and Recognition of

Leading Companies through AUM

Corporate Awards 2024

In May 2024, AUM organized its 10th Career

Expo "Championing Better Career Lives",

powered by Tawteen Career Center. Students and alumni were connected to more than 50 participating local and international companies through booths exhibition, on-spot interviews, workshops and seminars.

The Career Expo concluded with AUM Corporate Awards Ceremony in its third edition to honor an outstanding selection of leaders and leading local and international companies from private and public sectors in Kuwait.

77

From Environmental to Social Impact: AUM is making a difference

AUM Students at GPCA Plastics Conference 2024 in UAE: Innovating for Sustainable Growth

Hosting of the INJAZ Company Program Competition Ceremony 2024 for university and high school students

AUM Students Volunteering in Kubbar Island beach clean-up initiative in cooperation with Bu Jarrah

"Little Inventors Lab" Foundation by a group of female engineering graduates at AUM

Hosting AACSB Social Impact Seminar for Faculty, seminar designed for AACSB accredited business schools

78

AT A GLANCE

