Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUMANSOFT   KW0EQ0601694

HUMANSOFT HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(HUMANSOFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
3.390 KWD   -0.26%
01:15aHumansoft K S C P : Analysts/Investors Conference Call for the third Quarter of 2022
PU
01:15aHumansoft K S C P : انعقاد مؤتمر المحللين/المستثمرين للربع الثال..
PU
10/31Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Humansoft K S C P : Analysts/Investors Conference Call for the third Quarter of 2022

11/03/2022 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2022

Humansoft Holding Company KSCP

Investor Presentation

Q3 2022 Results

31 October 2022

Disclaimer: Nothing in this document constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities

Q3 2022

Disclaimer

  • The information set out in this presentation and provided in the discussion subsequent thereto does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It is solely for use at an investor presentation and is provided as information only.
  • This presentation does not contain all of the information that is material for an investment decision.
  • This presentation has been prepared by Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P. ("Humansoft") and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), distributed or transmitted to any other person without Humansoft's prior written consent.
  • The information in this presentation and the views reflected therein are those of Humansoft and are subject to change without notice.
  • This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other significant issues related to an investment in any securities/transaction.
  • Historical information should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future performance. Humansoft is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
  • No person shall have any right of action against Humansoft or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation.
  • Any forward-looking statement or views in this presentation or subsequent discussion are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. Humansoft does not assume any obligation to update such views or statements and make any public announcements regarding the revisions to such statements or views.

Q3 2022

Contents

Key highlights

4-8

At a glance

9-10

We are proud of our achievements

11

Board & Executive Management

12-13

Share price performance

14

Consistently High EPS & Dividend payout

15

Research coverage

16

Q3 2022 Converging Towards Normalcy

17-19

Q3 2022 Financial performance

20-21

Student enrollment

22

Key Financials

23-26

Strong Equity Story

27-30

Q3 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Human Soft Holding Co. KSCC published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 05:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUMANSOFT HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
01:15aHumansoft K S C P : Analysts/Investors Conference Call for the third Quarter of 2022
PU
01:15aHumansoft K S C P : انعقاد مؤتم..
PU
10/31Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
08/02Humansoft K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
08/01Humansoft K S C P : انعقاد مؤتم..
PU
08/01Humansoft K S C P : Analysts/Investors Conference Call for the second Quarter of 2022
PU
07/27Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
05/11Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
02/10Humansoft K S C P : Analyst Conference Call for the Financial year ending 31/12/2021
PU
02/10Humansoft K S C P : انعقاد مؤتم..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 88,0 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2022 52,0 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2022 75,8 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,07x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 412 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart HUMANSOFT HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Humansoft Holding Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANSOFT HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,39 KWD
Average target price 4,67 KWD
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georges El-Yahchouchy Chief Executive Officer
Anup Dhand Chief Financial Officer
Dalal Hasan Al-Sabti Chairman, VP-Administration & Finance
Abdulrazaq Abdulla Mohammad Ahmed Independent Director
Hasan Qasem Mohammed Al-Ali Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANSOFT HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.5.15%1 328
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED639.13%4 976
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.20.33%4 294
TAL EDUCATION GROUP23.66%3 153
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.17.98%3 101
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.3.35%2 083