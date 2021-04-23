Humasis : S.Korea widens public access to virus self-test kits amid surge

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea granted conditional
approval on Friday that will allow the public to use two
coronavirus self-test kits for the first time, as a surge in
infections has rekindled calls to step up testing.
The decision comes as a nationwide rise in cluster
infections has prompted authorities to demand tougher
enforcement of distancing rules to avert a fourth wave of the
pandemic.
The makers of the kits, SD Biosensor Inc and Humasis Co Ltd
, got approval on condition that they provide further
clinical trial data on self-testing within three months, the
drug safety ministry said in a statement.
Although the products have been available in European
countries since last year, South Korea had limited their use to
medical specialists.
The kits could yield results within 15 minutes with an
accuracy of 90%, the ministry added, versus the 98% proven for
industry-standard PCR tests and rapid tests by specialists.
"Despite the differences in accuracy, there is a need to use
those kits as a supplementary tool," Acting Prime Minister Hong
Nam-ki told a daily meeting on virus fighting efforts.
"If PCR tests offer microscopic examinations with almost
100% accuracy, self-test kits can be compared to results made
with naked eyes."
While health authorities have said the kits have a greater
risk of generating false negatives when handled by
non-professionals, officials in recent weeks have backed limited
use.
Some officials have urged their use in homes, restaurants,
shops and places of worship as a quick and easy way to detect
possible infections.
On Friday, a Gallup Korea survey showed the first overall
negative view of the government's handling of the pandemic,
versus an 85% favourable rating last May, when daily infections
were in the single digits.
Media have criticised the government for not doing enough to
get sufficient vaccine, inoculating just 3% of the population,
because of tight supplies and limited access.
About 2 million people have received the first vaccine dose,
with another million targeted by the end of April, so as to
cover 12 million in the first half.
Thursday's 797 new infections were the highest health
authorities have reported since Jan. 7, when a third wave of
infections began to abate after the daily figure topped 1,200 in
late December.
The nationwide tally stands at 117,458 infections, with
1,811 deaths.
(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, additional reporting by Sangmi Cha;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)