  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. HUMBL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMBL   US44501Q1040

HUMBL, INC.

(HMBL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/04 01:47:32 pm
1.49 USD   +4.93%
01:48pHUMBL Announces Completion of Tickeri Acquisition
GL
06/02HUMBL Announces Strategic Collaboration with Athletes First
GL
05/25HUMBL  : Announces Additional Bridge Round Investments
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

HUMBL Announces Completion of Tickeri Acquisition

06/04/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
San Diego, California, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Tickeri, Inc., a leading Latin-focused ticketing platform.

The purchase price for the acquisition was paid with a mix of debt and common stock, for a total of $20M USD.

HUMBL will be working to deliver ticketing, peer-to-peer remittances, and mobile pay services to Latin American customers, fitting seamlessly across the existing Tickeri platform and plans for mutual international expansion.

"There is an exciting convergence underway across mobile pay, ticketing, and NFTs on blockchain," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. "Tickeri has created an outstanding technology platform and loyal audience with whom we are excited to grow together as brands."

Tickeri has seen great enthusiasm for live events in 2021, with growth in recent months already surpassing pre-covid numbers. "The momentum and bounce back we've seen recently have been impressive, and we're super excited to continue expanding the Latin music market in the United States and abroad," said Juan Luis Gonzalez, CEO of Tickeri.

Tickeri joining the HUMBL family provides an opportunity to combine the transactional technology of ticketing with HUMBL's thesis of using blockchain to bring value to individuals, creators, and merchants across the globe.

Tickeri will continue to operate in its existing brand and service corridors while partnering with HUMBL Ticketing on broader expansion plans across primary and secondary ticketing markets.

About Tickeri

Tickeri is a ticketing and SaaS platform that features Latin events and artists within the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean corridor.

Tickeri is one of the only event ticketing companies to focus on the Latin market, offering advanced features such as real time reporting, analytics, box office tools, and a marketing platform with over 5,000 locations and operators.

Company Website: https://www.tickeri.com

About HUMBL

HUMBL was created to help simplify and package new technologies like blockchain, for global consumers in mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, Inc.

PR@HUMBLpay.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Attachment


Primary Logo

HUMBL, Inc

Completion of Tickeri Acquisition

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Javier Gonzalez Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Hinshaw Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Michele Rivera Director & Vice President-Global Partners
Jennifer Edgerton Vice President-Omni Channel Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMBL, INC.0.00%1 271
SQUARE, INC.-2.85%96 279
FISERV, INC.-0.70%75 385
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.21%57 104
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.63%23 112
AFTERPAY LIMITED-19.28%21 121