  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. HUMBL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMBL   US44501Q1040

HUMBL, INC.

(HMBL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 07/07 03:59:58 pm
1.14 USD   +9.62%
09:11aHUMBL Announces Partnership with Gabby Thomas
GL
07/07HUMBL CEO Retires Over $100 Million of Shares
GL
07/07HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HUMBL Announces Partnership with Gabby Thomas

07/08/2021 | 09:11am EDT
San Diego, California, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) has formally announced today its HUMBL Brand Ambassador partnership with USA Track and Field athlete Gabby Thomas.

In addition to her accomplishments on the track — which includes representing the United States in the upcoming Summer Olympics — Thomas is a graduate of Harvard University where she studied neurobiology and global health. She is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Public Health at the University of Texas.

“We’re honored to have Gabby representing the HUMBL brand over the coming year,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We look forward to collaborating with Gabby around her personal brand, athletic achievements, and global initiatives.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a blockchain firm focused on mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Attachment


Primary Logo

HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL Brand Ambassador partnership with USA Track and Field athlete Gabby Thomas.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
