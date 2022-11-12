Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. HUMBL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMBL   US44501Q1040

HUMBL, INC.

(HMBL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55 2022-11-11 pm EST
0.0145 USD   -1.02%
07:35aHUMBL Launches Digital Collectibles Program with Samoa Rugby League Team
GL
11/09Humbl, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03HUMBL Acquires BM Authentics
AQ
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

HUMBL Launches Digital Collectibles Program with Samoa Rugby League Team

11/12/2022 | 07:35am EST
London, England, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL (OTCQB: HMBL) announced today that it has launched a digital collectibles NFT program with the Rugby League Samoa Alliance.

Samoa national team fans from around the world will now be able to collect digital NFTs of their favorite players in their HUMBL digital wallets.

The unique NFTs can also be paired by Rugby League Samoa with affinity programs, authentic merchandise and experiences.

The NFT collection will be “Verified by BLOCKS” and authenticated on the BLOCKS Registry, for lifetime verification and tracking of the collection.

“We deeply value this connection with the Rugby League Samoa Alliance,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our HUMBL wallet technologies, alongside a world class sports program, creating digital fan connections between North America, the Asia Pacific and around the world.”

“We are extremely proud of our history-making World Cup team. It is a dream to see our Pacific nations all competing at elite levels against the best in the world,” said Tagaloa Fa’afouina Su’a, President of Rugby League Samoa. “The partnership with our newly formed Rugby League Samoa Alliance ensures innovation and stability to better support our grassroots programs, domestic and international player development.”

“Rugby League Samoa is stepping forward into a new generation of digital commerce, authentic merchandise and fan engagement around the world, and this is an important step forward in that journey,” said Julius Tuigamala, Director of the Rugby League Samoa Alliance.

The team next competes in the Rugby League World Cup Semifinals on November 12, 2022 at Emirates Stadium. The digital collection will be available at: www.HUMBL.com/Samoa.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform that integrates the HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL NFT Gallery and HUMBL Marketplace into digital experiences for customers. HUMBL also owns subsidiary companies in technology, entertainment and ticketing.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact 

PR@Humbl.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
