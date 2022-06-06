|
Humm : HUM - Directors interest change - A Abercrombie
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
humm group limited
|
|
|
|
ABN
|
75 122 574 583
|
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
|
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
|
Andrew Abercrombie
|
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
|
30 August 2021
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Tefig Pty Ltd ATF AJ Abercrombie
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Superannuation Fund
|
|
(including r g stered holder)
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31/05/2022 815,448 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
01/06/2022 1,104,001 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
02/06/2022 370,864 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
03/06/2022 371,755 Ordinary Shares
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Tefig Pty Ltd ATF AJ Abercrombie
|
|
|
Superannuation Fund - 33,316,686 Ordinary
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
The Abercrombie Group Pty Ltd ATF the
|
|
|
Philadelphia Trust - 66,683,314 Ordinary
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
2,662,068
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
Value/Considerat on
|
A$2,065,591.10 (incl. GST and brokerage)
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Tefig Pty Ltd ATF AJ Abercrombie
|
|
Superannuation Fund - 35,978,754 Ordinary
|
|
Shares
|
|
The Abercrombie Group Pty Ltd ATF the
|
|
Philadelphia Trust - 66,683,314 Ordinary
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
|
back
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
|
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
|
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
Yes
|
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
Yes
|
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
01/01/2011
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was 30 May 2022 this provided?
For personal use only
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 3
|
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Humm Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about HUMM GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
472 M
341 M
341 M
|Net income 2022
|
-84,1 M
-60,7 M
-60,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 048 M
2 199 M
2 199 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-4,75x
|Yield 2022
|3,74%
|
|Capitalization
|
401 M
289 M
289 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,31x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|76,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HUMM GROUP LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|0,81 AUD
|Average target price
|1,18 AUD
|Spread / Average Target
|46,1%