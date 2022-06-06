Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Humm Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   AU0000121337

HUMM GROUP LIMITED

(HUM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/06 02:10:29 am EDT
0.8100 AUD    0.00%
02:52aHUMM : HUM - Directors interest change - A Abercrombie
PU
05/26Humm Group Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
04/13HUMM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HUM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Humm : HUM - Directors interest change - A Abercrombie

06/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

humm group limited

ABN

75 122 574 583

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Abercrombie

Date of last notice

30 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Tefig Pty Ltd ATF AJ Abercrombie

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Superannuation Fund

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

Date of change

31/05/2022 815,448 Ordinary Shares

01/06/2022 1,104,001 Ordinary Shares

02/06/2022 370,864 Ordinary Shares

03/06/2022 371,755 Ordinary Shares

No. of securities held prior to change

Tefig Pty Ltd ATF AJ Abercrombie

Superannuation Fund - 33,316,686 Ordinary

Shares

The Abercrombie Group Pty Ltd ATF the

Philadelphia Trust - 66,683,314 Ordinary

Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

2,662,068

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

A$2,065,591.10 (incl. GST and brokerage)

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Tefig Pty Ltd ATF AJ Abercrombie

Superannuation Fund - 35,978,754 Ordinary

Shares

The Abercrombie Group Pty Ltd ATF the

Philadelphia Trust - 66,683,314 Ordinary

Shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Nature of change

On market purchase of Ordinary Shares

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

N/A

Value/Consideration

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Yes

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

Yes

trade to proceed during this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was 30 May 2022 this provided?

For personal use only

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

For personal use only

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Humm Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUMM GROUP LIMITED
02:52aHUMM : HUM - Directors interest change - A Abercrombie
PU
05/26Humm Group Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
04/13HUMM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HUM
PU
03/20HUMM GROUP LIMITED(ASX : HUM) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
02/28HUMM GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22Humm group Swings to Fiscal H1 Loss on Intangibles Impairment
MT
02/21TRANSCRIPT : Humm Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/21Humm Group Limited Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payab..
CI
02/21Humm Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/20Suitors Reportedly Circle Humm's Commercial Leasing Arm
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 472 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2022 -84,1 M -60,7 M -60,7 M
Net Debt 2022 3 048 M 2 199 M 2 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,75x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 401 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,31x
EV / Sales 2023 7,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart HUMM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Humm Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,81 AUD
Average target price 1,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rebecca James Group Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Fisk Chief Financial Officer
Christine Christian Independent Chairman
Vaughan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Andrew Murrell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMM GROUP LIMITED-10.00%289
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-13.57%46 832
ORIX CORPORATION4.56%22 376
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.60%17 773
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.63%6 967
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-55.85%6 392