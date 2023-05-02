Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hummingbird Resources PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    HUM   GB00B60BWY28

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC

(HUM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:39:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
14.35 GBX   +4.74%
08:46aHummingbird Kouroussa gold mine commissioning phase to start
AN
08:45aPotential Increase in BOE Rate Rise Bets May Support Sterling
DJ
07:10aBOE May Lift Rates Further But it Could be Last Rise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hummingbird Kouroussa gold mine commissioning phase to start

05/02/2023 | 08:46am EDT
Hummingbird Resources PLC - gold producer, developer and explorer focused on West Africa - Says its Kouroussa gold mine processing plant has reached a practical completion stage. The gold mine, which is in Guinea, has now entered its commissioning phase, and its first gold pour is set for the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Betts said: "As we begin the commissioning phase to bring Kouroussa online, we remain heavily focussed on safety at this busy time. Additionally, operational readiness and the transition to daily operations is a key part of this phase as we look not just to first gold, but to ramping up production to name plate capacity, moving the company to being a +200,000-ounce, multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producer."

Current stock price: 14.35 pence each, up 4.7% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 2.2%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.20% 463.74 Real-time Quote.2.09%
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC 4.74% 14.35 Delayed Quote.102.12%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.81% 151.24 Real-time Quote.0.12%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.13% 1161.16 Real-time Quote.9.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 104 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Hummingbird Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Edward Betts Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Thomas Rowland Hill Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony P. Kocken Chief Operating Officer
Saidou Idé General Manager-Finance & Administration
Stephen Alexander Betts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC102.12%103
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.57%37 296
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.99%33 340
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.12%27 588
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.39%22 163
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED38.08%16 867
