Hummingbird Kouroussa gold mine commissioning phase to start

Hummingbird Resources PLC - gold producer, developer and explorer focused on West Africa - Says its Kouroussa gold mine processing plant has reached a practical completion stage. The gold mine, which is in Guinea, has now entered its commissioning phase, and its first gold pour is set for the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Betts said: "As we begin the commissioning phase to bring Kouroussa online, we remain heavily focussed on safety at this busy time. Additionally, operational readiness and the transition to daily operations is a key part of this phase as we look not just to first gold, but to ramping up production to name plate capacity, moving the company to being a +200,000-ounce, multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producer."

Current stock price: 14.35 pence each, up 4.7% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 2.2%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.