Positioned for strong organic production growth
Corporate Presentation
121 Mining Investment Conference, New York - June 2024
Forward looking statement
These presentation slides have been prepared by, and are the sole responsibility of, the directors of Hummingbird Resources plc ("Hummingbird Resources" or the "Company"). Those directors have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated herein are true to the best of their knowledge, information and belief. The information in this document is subject to updating, revision and amendment. This document neither constitutes nor forms nor should be constructed as constituting or forming part of any offer or invitation to sell or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or to subscribe for any securities in Hummingbird Resources or any other body corporate or an invitationor inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract therefore. This document does not constitute an invitationto effect any transaction with Hummingbird Resources nor to make use of any services provided by Hummingbird Resources. No reliancemay be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document nor on assumptions made as to its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by Hummingbird Resources, any of its subsidiaries or any of its respective advisers, officers, employees or agents, as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document or expressed in the presentation and, no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions (which should not be relied upon) or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents or information expressed in the presentation.
The information and opinions contained in this document and the presentation are provided as the date of this document and the presentation and are subject to change without notice.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on Hummingbird Resources' current expectations and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Hummingbird Resources disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
2
Who are Hummingbird Resources
Mali
Yanfolila
Guinea
Kouroussa
Multi-asset gold Company
Strong organic growth
▪
Two operational gold mines.
▪
A c.200 Koz per annum production profile.
▪
Dugbe, Liberia optimisation underway to
▪
Significant LOM upside through
maximise value for all stakeholders.
exploration.
- Total Reserves of 4.03 Moz & Resources of 6.95 Moz .
Liberia
Dugbe
Côte
d'Ivoire
Strategic backing
Significant equity upside
▪ Long-term financing partners with Coris
▪
Material upside equity re-ratingpotential.
Bank International and strategic equity
Set to become one of the largest gold
investor CIG SA.
▪
producers on AIM.
- Experienced board and management team in place to deliver on the Company's growth platforms.
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
3
Our sustainable performance
We are committed to building a lasting positive legacy in the regions and communities we operate in and delivering sustainable returns to all stakeholders.
We hold ourselves to high international sustainable standards, managing our impact through leading platforms and frameworks:
- World Gold Council member since 2019 with RGMP full compliance achieved November 2022.
- Participation in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative ("EITI") processes in Mali, Guinea and Liberia.
- Founding Member of Single Mine Origin.
FY-2023 ESG highlights
Over 2.1 million operational hours LTI-free since the commissioning of the Kouroussa processing plant in Q2-2023.
Completed handover and opening ceremony of the new Sanioumale East Village, providing housing and infrastructure for over 40 families.
Our ValuesSustainability highlights
$15.2 M
90%
0.60
Paid to host nations in FY-2022
National Employment in FY-2022
Group LTIFR through FY-2023
$13.8 M
94%
0.70
Contributed to Mali economy in FY-2022
Local employment at Yanfolila in FY-2022
LTIFR at Yanfolila through FY-2023
$0.8 M
83%
0.40
Contributed to Guinea's economy in FY-2022
Local employment at Kouroussa in FY-2022
LTIFR at Kouroussa through FY-2023
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
4
Operational and financial performance
Q1-2024 Group production of 22,867 oz
Key Q1-2024 operational statistics
Yanfolila Grade
Yanfolila Production
Yanfolila AISC
Q1-2024: 1.61 g/t
Q1-2024: 16,999
Q1-2024: $1,616 /oz
Q4-2023: 1.66 g/t
Q4-2023: 14,419
Q4-2023: $1,701 /oz
Key Q1-2024 financial statistics
33%
47%
$5.8M
Yanfolila Gold Sales
Yanfolila Gold Revenue
Adjusted Group EBITDA
Q1-2024: 18,230 oz
Q1-2024: US$37.0M
Q1-2024: US$7.1M
Q4-2023: 12,952 oz
Q4-2023: 25.2M
Q4-2023: US$0.2
1)
See Hummingbird Q1-2024 operational and trading update release
Yanfolila operation actual vs guidance
YTD-2024 Production vs Guidance
16,999 Koz
80-90 Koz
YTD-2024
AISC vs Guidance
< $1,500/oz
$1,616/oz
YTD-2024
Group LTIFR vs Target
0.61
1.20
5,868 oz produced at Kouroussa in Q1-2024
With the ongoing roll-out of operational ramp-up, guidance will be updated near commercial production.
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
5
Material Company Reserves underpin future long life of mine plans
LOM upside with further exploration drilling
FY-2024 exploration plans in place to extend and increase LOM at Kouroussa and Yanfolila.
COMPANY RESERVES
RESERVES SUMMARY
Asset:
Kt
g/t
Koz
Yanfolila, Mali
6,978
2.64
593
Kouroussa, Guinea
5,093
4.13
676
Dugbe, Liberia
66,000
1.30
2,760
Total Company Reserves
COMPANY RESOURCES
78,071
1.60
4,028
RESOURCES SUMMARY
Asset:
Kt
g/t
Koz
Yanfolila, Mali
24,009
2.21
1,705
Kouroussa, Guinea
12,506
3.06
1,230
Dugbe, Liberia
98,100
1.27
4,013
Total Company Resources
134,614
1.61
6,951
- All Company Reserves and Resources are shown on a 100% basis. Hummingbird will retain a controlling interest in Dugbe of 51%.
- Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves and Resources statements effective 31.12.2022
- Dugbe Reserves statement effective as at 01.05.2022 and Resources statement effective as at 17.11.2021 as produced by Pasofino Gold Ltd.
- Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves based on $1,500 Au and Dugbe Reserves based on $1,600 Au as prepared by Pasofino Gold Ltd.
- Total g/t is based on a total weighted average ounces calculation per asset.
- See 2023 Updated Reserves And Resources Statements released on 13 September 2023 for further details
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
6
Significant exploration growth potential
In FY-2024, US$ 5 million will be used to expand exploration activities at Yanfolila and Kouroussa, focused on increasing Resources to Reserves for the Group, maintaining and extending LOM and identifying new mining opportunities.
Yanfolila exploration strategy
Stages in exploration to mine strategy:
- Initial Target Definition:
- Use diverse exploration techniques, including geological mapping and AI to identify targets.
- Resource and Reserve Definition:
- Implement systematic drilling programs to delineate mineralisation.
- Mine Plan Development:
- Utilise defined Resources and Reserves to develop feasible and profitable new mining operations.
Kouroussa exploration strategy
1. See Operational and Exploration Update on 21 December 2023
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
7
Strong cashflow yield & attractive relative valuation
200%
180%
160%
140%
120%
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
FCF Yield 2025E
180.3%
Pan African Resources plc
Red 5 Limited
Silver Lake Resources Limited
Calibre Mining Corp.
Gold Road Resources Limited
Westgold Resources Limited
Ramelius Resources Limited
Aris Mining Corp.
Resolute Mining Limited
Thor Explorations Ltd
Hummingbird Resources
EV/EBITDA (2025E)
10
5
0.13
0
Red 5 Limited
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Gold Road ResourcesLimited
Calibre Mining Corp.
Pan Arican Resources plc
Ramelius ResourcesLimited
Silver Lake ResourcesLimited
Aris Mining Corp.
Westgold ResourcesLimited
Resolute Mining Limited
Hummingbird Resources
Thor Explorations Ltd
-5
1. Source: Canaccord Genuity research: precious metals global comps as at 29.05.24
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
8
Yanfolila
Mali
Yanfolila Gold Mine, Mali: Hummingbird's operational platform
Operational focus driving improved YoY
75-85 Koz
<$1,500/oz
593 Koz reserve
performance
production
per ounce
1.71 Moz resource R&R
FY-2024
All-in Sustaining cost
+6-year initial
guidance
FY-2024 guidance
LOM
Key facts
- Yanfolila was our first operational mine and reached commercial production in 2018.
- Potential to significantly increase LOM through the development of underground operations.
- Strong operational footprint, commenced mining in 2017 with a strong social license to operate.
Operational profile
- An open pit operation with significant underground development upside.
- Average mining volume of c.1 million BCM per month.
- CIL processing plant with a capacity of 1.4 Mt pa, with an average +92% recovery and strong operational availability.
Production profile
91,620
115,649
101,069
87,558
80,653
83,965
75,000 - 85,000
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
1.
See 2023 Updated Reserves And Resources Statements released on 13 September 2023
Gold Production
Guidance range
2.
See Hummingbird Q4-2023 operational and trading update release
Corporate presentation: Positioned for strong organic production growth
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hummingbird Resources plc published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 12:14:10 UTC.