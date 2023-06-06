Hummingbird Resources : 121 Investor conference – New York, June 2023
121 Investor Conference - New York
Corporate Update - June 2023
A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
On track for 200+ Koz pa gold production
Strong organic production profile
On track to more than double the curent gold production profile to 200+ Koz pa from 2024 onwards
Reserves and Resources with LOM upside1
Reserves 4.1Moz
Resources 7.3Moz
Financed for growth
Organic production profile of 200+ Koz pa from 2024 onwards fully funded
Strategic shareholder CIG SA supportive of future growth
ESG Focused
Member of the World Gold Council ("WGC")
Adhering to the Responsible Gold Mining Principe's ("RGMPs") with full compliance achieved November 20222
Member of Single Mine Origin ("SMO")
Yanfolila mine, Mali3
Producer, with improving production trends
FY-202380-90 Koz at AISC <_us24_12c_500 per="">
Kouroussa mine, Guinea
First gold pour within Q2-2023 & name plate production H2-2023
Estimated 120-140 Koz production profile first three years of production, 100 Koz LOM Low AISC profile of c.US$1,000 per oz LOM4
Dugbe mine, Liberia (Company has a 51% majority ownership)
Feasibility Study complete with NPV of US$690 million5
Strategic review underway with JV partners Pasofino Gold Ltd
Experienced board & management
Experienced board, executive and on site management teams to drive the strategic growth platforms for the Company
Strong organic portfolio growth: On track for 200+ Koz pa gold production
Production (Koz)
250
2000
225
1800
200
1600
175
1400
150
1200
125
1000
100
800
75
600
50
400
25
200
0
81 Koz
100+ Koz
200+ Koz
0
2022¹
2023²
2024
AISC (US$/oz)
TARGETING GROUP WIDE AISC PROFILE OF
c.US$1,200 BY 2024
TARGETING
200+ koz
PRODUCTION RUN RATE H2-2023 ONWARDS
Yanfolila
Yanfolila potential upside
Potential Kouroussa production range estimate only and subject to change
Group AISC. FY 2023/24
estimate only and subject to change once Kouroussa into production
Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
Becoming a diversified mid-tier gold producer
Kouroussa to more than double Hummingbird's production profile to a 200+ Koz pa gold producer from 2024 onwards, and into the mid-
tier gold producer segment
4
Hummingbird's EV at a large discount to similarly sized peers providing the potential for upside equity re-rating
Hummingbird's production
EV
profile will more than double
EV
$1,460m
with Kouroussa
$1,350m
465
EV
350
$639m
+200
EV
EV
513
EV
$497m
170
$233m
465
$452m
EV
85
100
110
350
75
EV
$403m
EV
EV
EV
$75m
EV
$184m
$233m
200+
225
$175m
$279m
198
145
69
78
85
90
110
Shanta Gold
Caledonia
Hummingbird
Thor
Galiano Gold
OreZone
Pan African
Hummingbird
West African
Resolute
Centamin
Perseus Mining
Mining
Explorations
Resources
(incl1 Kouroussa)
Resources
Multi asset
Single asset
Current
Multi asset
Multi asset
Multi asset
Multi asset
Multi asset
Multi asset
Multi asset
Single asset
Multi asset
Transitioning to a multi asset, multi jurisdiction gold producer
1. Hummingbird's Kouroussa mine is in the commissioning phase towards first gold pour within this quarter, Q2 2023. Once at name plate production Kouroussa is estimated to produce on average 120-140 Koz ounces pa
4
in the first three years of operation, and average 100 Koz over the LOM.
2. Company Reports; midpoint production guidance for 2023. Note these forecasts from comparable companies are subject to change and are a guide only and do not include their future growth expectations. Enterprise
Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
Value ("EV") based on equity value on 30.05.2023 & most recent published cash and debt positions. For Hummingbird EV calculation based on debt and cash as per the Q1-2023 Operational and Trading release.
Hummingbird asset NPV +US$775 million
Material Hummingbird equity-value uplift potential with a consolidated asset NPV of +$775 million1
900
800
700
($m)
600
372
500
NPV
400
775
300
228
200
100
1752
0
Yanfolila
$175M
Dugbe
Total
Kouroussa
Stage
Producing
Commissioning
DFS
Total
Asset production profile
80-90 Koz2
120-140 Koz3
200 Koz4
200+ Koz5
Company asset NPV profile base
Yanfolila: $175m
Kouroussa: $228m
Dugbe: $372m (based on 51% ownership)
NPV's are based on analyst forecasts and the
Dugbe DFS
$775m
Asset NPV
200+koz
Annual production profile from 2024 onwards
1.
Yanfolila NPV @ 5% & Kouroussa @ 8% based on Canaccord Genuity analyst estimates. Dugbe NPV @ 5% NPV based on the DFS, and based on 51% majority interest. NPV calculations do not include associated costs relating to debt financing and corporate overhead costs.
5
2.
Yanfolila FY-2023E production forecasts are 80-90 Koz.
3.
Kouroussa mine is in the commissioning phase towards first gold pour within this quarter, Q2 2023. H2-2023 expected to reach nameplate production on average 120-140 Koz pa in the first three years of operation, and average 100 Koz over the LOM.
4.
Dugbe NPV @ 5% and US$1,700 gold price, based on a 51% majority interest. Dugbe 200 Koz production profile based on the first five years of production once operational as detailed in the Feasibility Study released on 13 June 2022.
5.
Total asset production profile based on Yanfolila and Kouroussa production estimates.
Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
