Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hummingbird Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   GB00B60BWY28

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC

(HUM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:30:43 2023-06-06 am EDT
17.68 GBX   -1.23%
04:04aHummingbird Resources : 121 Investor conference – New York, June 2023
PU
06/05Hummingbird Resources : 121 – Investor Conference – New York. Corporate Update 23023
PU
05/31Mali revises 2023 industrial gold forecast up 6% to 67.7 tonnes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hummingbird Resources : 121 Investor conference – New York, June 2023

06/06/2023 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

121 Investor Conference - New York

Corporate Update - June 2023

A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

On track for 200+ Koz pa gold production

Strong organic production profile

On track to more than double the curent gold production profile to 200+ Koz pa from 2024 onwards

Reserves and Resources with LOM upside1

Reserves 4.1Moz

Resources 7.3Moz

Financed for growth

Organic production profile of 200+ Koz pa from 2024 onwards fully funded

Strategic shareholder CIG SA supportive of future growth

ESG Focused

Member of the World Gold Council ("WGC")

Adhering to the Responsible Gold Mining Principe's ("RGMPs") with full compliance achieved November 20222

Member of Single Mine Origin ("SMO")

Yanfolila mine, Mali3

Producer, with improving production trends

FY-202380-90 Koz at AISC <_us24_12c_500 per="">

Kouroussa mine, Guinea

First gold pour within Q2-2023 & name plate production H2-2023

Estimated 120-140 Koz production profile first three years of production, 100 Koz LOM Low AISC profile of c.US$1,000 per oz LOM4

Dugbe mine, Liberia (Company has a 51% majority ownership)

Feasibility Study complete with NPV of US$690 million5

Strategic review underway with JV partners Pasofino Gold Ltd

Experienced board & management

Experienced board, executive and on site management teams to drive the strategic growth platforms for the Company

1.

See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements"

2

2.

See release 8 November 2021: "Implementation of the World God Council's RGMPS"

3.

See release 19 April 2023:: "Q1 2023 Operational & Trading Update"

4.

See release 12 October 2021: "Update on the Kouroussa gold mine"

Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

5.

See release 13 June 2022: "Dugbe Gold Project Feasibility Study Results."

Strong organic portfolio growth: On track for 200+ Koz pa gold production

Production (Koz)

250

2000

225

1800

200

1600

175

1400

150

1200

125

1000

100

800

75

600

50

400

25

200

0

81 Koz

100+ Koz

200+ Koz

0

2022¹

2023²

2024

AISC (US$/oz)

TARGETING GROUP WIDE AISC PROFILE OF

c.US$1,200 BY 2024

TARGETING

200+ koz

PRODUCTION RUN RATE H2-2023 ONWARDS

Yanfolila

Yanfolila potential upside

Potential Kouroussa production range estimate only and subject to change

Group AISC. FY 2023/24

estimate only and subject to change once Kouroussa into production

1.

See release:19 April 2023: "Q1 2023 Operational & Trading Update"

3

2.

Forecast estimates only from 2023 onwards, which are subject to change dependant on time to reach nameplate production at Kouroussa.

Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

Becoming a diversified mid-tier gold producer

Kouroussa to more than double Hummingbird's production profile to a 200+ Koz pa gold producer from 2024 onwards, and into the mid-

tier gold producer segment

4

Hummingbird's EV at a large discount to similarly sized peers providing the potential for upside equity re-rating

Hummingbird's production

EV

profile will more than double

EV

$1,460m

with Kouroussa

$1,350m

465

EV

350

$639m

+200

EV

EV

513

EV

$497m

170

$233m

465

$452m

EV

85

100

110

350

75

EV

$403m

EV

EV

EV

$75m

EV

$184m

$233m

200+

225

$175m

$279m

198

145

69

78

85

90

110

Shanta Gold

Caledonia

Hummingbird

Thor

Galiano Gold

OreZone

Pan African

Hummingbird

West African

Resolute

Centamin

Perseus Mining

Mining

Explorations

Resources

(incl1 Kouroussa)

Resources

Multi asset

Single asset

Current

Multi asset

Multi asset

Multi asset

Multi asset

Multi asset

Multi asset

Multi asset

Single asset

Multi asset

Transitioning to a multi asset, multi jurisdiction gold producer

1. Hummingbird's Kouroussa mine is in the commissioning phase towards first gold pour within this quarter, Q2 2023. Once at name plate production Kouroussa is estimated to produce on average 120-140 Koz ounces pa

4

in the first three years of operation, and average 100 Koz over the LOM.

2. Company Reports; midpoint production guidance for 2023. Note these forecasts from comparable companies are subject to change and are a guide only and do not include their future growth expectations. Enterprise

Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

Value ("EV") based on equity value on 30.05.2023 & most recent published cash and debt positions. For Hummingbird EV calculation based on debt and cash as per the Q1-2023 Operational and Trading release.

Hummingbird asset NPV +US$775 million

Material Hummingbird equity-value uplift potential with a consolidated asset NPV of +$775 million1

900

800

700

($m)

600

372

500

NPV

400

775

300

228

200

100

1752

0

Yanfolila

$175M

Dugbe

Total

Kouroussa

Stage

Producing

Commissioning

DFS

Total

Asset production profile

80-90 Koz2

120-140 Koz3

200 Koz4

200+ Koz5

Company asset NPV profile base

  • Yanfolila: $175m
  • Kouroussa: $228m
  • Dugbe: $372m (based on 51% ownership)
  • NPV's are based on analyst forecasts and the
    Dugbe DFS

$775m

Asset NPV

200+koz

Annual production profile from 2024 onwards

1.

Yanfolila NPV @ 5% & Kouroussa @ 8% based on Canaccord Genuity analyst estimates. Dugbe NPV @ 5% NPV based on the DFS, and based on 51% majority interest. NPV calculations do not include associated costs relating to debt financing and corporate overhead costs.

5

2.

Yanfolila FY-2023E production forecasts are 80-90 Koz.

3.

Kouroussa mine is in the commissioning phase towards first gold pour within this quarter, Q2 2023. H2-2023 expected to reach nameplate production on average 120-140 Koz pa in the first three years of operation, and average 100 Koz over the LOM.

4.

Dugbe NPV @ 5% and US$1,700 gold price, based on a 51% majority interest. Dugbe 200 Koz production profile based on the first five years of production once operational as detailed in the Feasibility Study released on 13 June 2022.

5.

Total asset production profile based on Yanfolila and Kouroussa production estimates.

Corporate Update June 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

Disclaimer

Hummingbird Resources plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
04:04aHummingbird Resources : 121 Investor conference – New York, June 2023
PU
06/05Hummingbird Resources : 121 – Investor Conference – New York. Corporate Update..
PU
05/31Mali revises 2023 industrial gold forecast up 6% to 67.7 tonnes
RE
05/22Hummingbird shares climb as progressing at Kouroussa asset
AN
05/02FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 1.24% as New Wave of Concerns Spook Markets
DJ
05/02Hummingbird Kouroussa gold mine commissioning phase to start
AN
05/02Potential Increase in BOE Rate Rise Bets May Support Sterling
DJ
05/02BOE May Lift Rates Further But it Could be Last Rise
DJ
05/02FTSE 100 Rises as HSBC, Builders Gain; BP Falls
DJ
05/02Hummingbird Resources plc Announces Kouroussa Gold Mine Commissioning Begins
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 147 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Hummingbird Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,90 GBX
Average target price 22,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Edward Betts Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Thomas Rowland Hill Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony P. Kocken Chief Operating Officer
Saidou Idé General Manager-Finance & Administration
Stephen Alexander Betts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC164.09%134
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.91%33 450
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.09%30 344
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.69%25 645
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.10%20 525
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED33.24%16 240
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer