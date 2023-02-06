Hummingbird Resources : 2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference Corporate Update

All Company Reserves and Resources are shown on a 100% basis. Hummingbird will retain a controlling interest in Dugbe of 51%.

Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves and Resources statements effective 31.12..2021 and 21 July 2022: "Q2 2022 Operational and Trading update"..

Dugbe Reserves statement effective as at 01.05.2022 and Resources statement effective as at 17.11.2021 as produced by Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves based on US$1,500 Au and Dugbe Reserves based on US$1,600 Au as prepared by Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Total g/t is based on a total weighted average ounces calculationper asset.