Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hummingbird Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   GB00B60BWY28

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC

(HUM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:35:01 2023-02-06 am EST
8.300 GBX   +9.21%
03:20aHummingbird Resources : 2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference Corporate Update
PU
2022Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth
RE
2022TRADING UPDATES: Alternative Income assets rise; Ironveld signs deal
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hummingbird Resources : 2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference Corporate Update

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference

Corporate Update

A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

Strong organic growth:

On track for +200,000 oz production

Reserves +4.1 Moz & Resources +7.3 Moz1

  • Exploration upside remains to extend Reserves & Resources at all three assets, especially at Kouroussa

Strong organic production growth2

  • On track to be a +200,000 oz gold producer once Kouroussa into full production
  • Yanfolila, Mali FY 2023 production guidance 80,000 - 90,000 oz
  • Updated Group guidance when Kouroussa, Guinea into production and ramping up, end of Q2 2023

Financed for growth

  • Group finance facilities in place with long term partner Coris Bank International, along with Group cash flows, to fund the Company's growth profile

Multi-mine & multi-jurisdiction

  • Yanfolila, Mali
    Producer, with improving production trends, and first underground gold pour end of Q4 2023
  • Kouroussa, Guinea
    First gold pour end of Q2 2023
  • Dugbe, Liberia
    Strategic review underway
    with JV partners Pasofino Gold Ltd

ESG Focused

  • Member of the World Gold Council ("WGC"), adhering to the Responsible Gold Mining
    Principe's ("RGMPs") with full compliance achieved November 20223
  • Member of Single Mine Origin ("SMO")
  1. See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements".
  2. See release 6 February 2023: "Q4 2022 Operational Update and 2023 Outlook"
  3. See release 08 November 2021: "Implementationof the World God Council's RGMPS".

Experienced board & management

  • Experienced board, executive and on site management teams to drive the strategic growth platforms for the Company

Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

2

Material Company Reserves underpin future long life of mine plans

COMPANY RESERVES

RESERVES SUMMARY

Asset:

kt

g/t

koz

Yanfolila, Mali

7,853

2.85

719

Kouroussa, Guinea

4,856

4.15

647

Dugbe, Liberia

66,000

1.30

2,760

Company Reserves of 4.13 Moz

  • Yanfolila, Mali Reserves of 719 koz @ 2.85 g/t
  • Kouroussa, Guinea Reserves of 647 koz @ 4.15 g/t
  • Dugbe, Liberia Reserves of 2.76 Moz @ 1.30 g/t

Company Resources of 7.28 Moz

Yanfolila, Mali Resources of 2,065 koz @ 2.22 g/t

Kouroussa, Guinea Resources of 1,200 koz @ 3.02 g/t

Total Company Reserves

COMPANY RESOURCES

Asset:

78,709

1.63

4,126

RESOURCES SUMMARY

kt

g/t

koz

Dugbe, Liberia Resources of 4.0 Moz @ 1.27 g/t

LOM upside with further exploration drilling

Currently evaluating 2H 2023 exploration plans at Kouroussa and

Yanfolila given the limited exploration drilling done in 2022

Yanfolila, Mali

28,946

2.22

2,065

Kouroussa, Guinea

12,365

3.02

1,200

Dugbe, Liberia

98,100

1.27

4,013

Total Company Resources

139,411

1.62

7,279

  1. All Company Reserves and Resources are shown on a 100% basis. Hummingbird will retain a controlling interest in Dugbe of 51%.
  2. Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves and Resources statements effective 31.12..2021 and 21 July 2022: "Q2 2022 Operational and Trading update"..
  3. Dugbe Reserves statement effective as at 01.05.2022 and Resources statement effective as at 17.11.2021 as produced by Pasofino Gold Ltd.
  4. Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves based on US$1,500 Au and Dugbe Reserves based on US$1,600 Au as prepared by Pasofino Gold Ltd.
  5. Total g/t is based on a total weighted average ounces calculationper asset.
  6. See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements" for more details.

4.13 Moz

RESERVES BASE

7.28 Moz

RESOURCES BASE

CorporateUpdateFebruary202023:ClearA multipath to-asset,being multia -jurisdiction-as et producergold producer

3‹#›

Strong organic portfolio growth: On track for +200,000 oz pa production

Production (Koz)

250

2000

225

1800

200

1600

175

1400

150

1200

AISC(US$/oz)

100

800

125

1000

75

600

50

400

25

200

0

c. 80 Koz

+100 Koz

+200 Koz

0

2022¹

2023²

2024

TARGETING GROUP WIDE AISC PROFILE OF

c.US$1,200 BY 2024

TARGETING

+200 koz

PRODUCTION RUN RATE FROM L ATE 2023 ONWARDS

Yanfolila Yanfolila range

Potential Kouroussa production range estimate only and subject to change

Group AISC. FY 2023/24

estimate only and subject to change once Kouroussa into production

  1. See release 6 February 2023: "Q4 2022 Operational Update and 2023 Outlook".
  2. Forecast estimates only from 2023 onwards, which are subject to change dependant on time to reach nameplate production at Kouroussa.

Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

4

Strong growth catalysts

COMPLETED DURING 2022

NEAR TERM: NEXT 12 MONTHS - 2023

MEDIUM TERM: 24 - 36 MONTHS 2024+

KOUROUSSA, GUINEA

Key construction and delivery targets met

First gold pour end of Q2 2023

+100,000 oz production taking the

Group to a +200,000 oz FY 2024+

Updated Reserves of 647 koz @ 4.15 g/t and

Expectations are that Kouroussa once fully operational, will

Resources of 1.20 Moz at 3.02 g/t1

add a material uplift to the Group's 2023 production profile

Further exploration programmes

General Manager with significant operational

Group guidance update once Kouroussa operational and

Annual update of Resources &

experience joined, with operational readiness

ramping up

Reserves

beginning

2H 2023 exploration plans developed

YANFOLILA, MALI

  • Updated Reserves of 719 koz @ 2.85 g/t and Resources of 1.20 Moz at 3.02 g/t1
  • Strong Q4 2022 production of 28,264 oz with operational trends improving into 20232
  • FY 2022 80,178 oz of gold achieving revised guidance
  • External support in the form of equipment, management expertise and funding for the contract miner
  • Changes to the leadership team of the mine
  • WGC RGMP full compliance achieved3
  • FY2023 production guidance for Yanfolila, Mali of 80,000 - 90,000 oz, AISC under US$1,500 per oz1
  • Optimisation improvement strategies embedded including: mill grade feed; stabilised production; departmental cost control and reduction programmes & enhanced community engagement
  • Komana East underground first gold pour end of Q4 2023
  • Ongoing steady state production c.80,000 - 90,000 oz
  • Komana East underground full year of production
  • Gonka underground into FY 2025 mine plans
  • Annual update of Resources & Reserves

DUGBE, LIBERIA

DFS Completed June 2022. Pre-tax NPV5%

Strategic review underway with JV Partners Pasofino to

Strategic review finalised or being

of US$690 million and long 14 years LOM4

maximise the value of Dugbe for all stake holders

implemented

1.

See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements".

3.

See release 15 November 2022 "WGC RGMP Full Compliance Achieved".

2.

See release 6 February 2023: "Q4 2022 Operational Update and 2023 Outlook"

4.

See release 13 June 2022: "Dugbe Gold Project Feasibility Study Results".

Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hummingbird Resources plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
03:20aHummingbird Resources : 2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference Corporate Update
PU
2022Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth
RE
2022TRADING UPDATES: Alternative Income assets rise; Ironveld signs deal
AN
2022Pasofino Gold Announces Exercise of Right to Acquire 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project fro..
AQ
2022Pasofino Gold Exercises Right to Buy 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project from Hummingbird Re..
MT
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Hummingbird director and PensionBee CFO buy shares
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Orosur finds gold; Hummingbird hit by low gold price
AN
2022LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Retailers lead decline; pound slides to USD1...
AN
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur strikes gold; Hummingbird lowers guida..
AN
2022Hummingbird Resources PLC Provides Production Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,2 M 36,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Hummingbird Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Edward Betts Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Thomas Rowland Hill Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony P. Kocken Chief Operating Officer
Saidou Idé General Manager-Finance & Administration
Stephen Alexander Betts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC12.13%36
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.61%39 568
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.82%32 216
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.87%23 922
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.40%19 918
POLYUS0.00%16 048