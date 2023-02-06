Hummingbird Resources : 2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference Corporate Update
2023 Indaba & 121 Investor Conference
Corporate Update
A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
Strong organic growth:
On track for +200,000 oz production
Reserves +4.1 Moz & Resources +7.3 Moz
1
Exploration upside remains to extend Reserves & Resources at all three assets, especially at Kouroussa
Strong organic production growth
2
On track to be a +200,000 oz gold producer once Kouroussa into full production
Yanfolila, Mali FY 2023 production guidance 80,000 - 90,000 oz
Updated Group guidance when Kouroussa, Guinea into production and ramping up, end of Q2 2023
Financed for growth
Group finance facilities in place with long term partner Coris Bank International, along with Group cash flows, to fund the Company's growth profile
Multi-mine & multi-jurisdiction
Yanfolila, Mali
Producer, with improving production trends, and first underground gold pour end of Q4 2023
Kouroussa, Guinea
First gold pour end of Q2 2023
Dugbe, Liberia
Strategic review underway
with JV partners Pasofino Gold Ltd
ESG Focused
Member of the World Gold Council ("WGC"), adhering to the Responsible Gold Mining
Principe's ("RGMPs") with full compliance achieved November 2022 3
Member of Single Mine Origin ("SMO")
See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements".
See release 6 February 2023: "Q4 2022 Operational Update and 2023 Outlook"
See release 08 November 2021: "Implementationof the World God Council's RGMPS".
Experienced board & management
Experienced board, executive and on site management teams to drive the strategic growth platforms for the Company
Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
2
Material Company Reserves underpin future long life of mine plans
COMPANY RESERVES
RESERVES SUMMARY
Asset:
kt
g/t
koz
Yanfolila, Mali
7,853
2.85
719
Kouroussa, Guinea
4,856
4.15
647
Dugbe, Liberia
66,000
1.30
2,760
Company Reserves of 4.13 Moz
Yanfolila, Mali Reserves of 719 koz @ 2.85 g/t
Kouroussa, Guinea Reserves of 647 koz @ 4.15 g/t
Dugbe, Liberia Reserves of 2.76 Moz @ 1.30 g/t
Company Resources of 7.28 Moz
▪
Yanfolila, Mali Resources of 2,065 koz @ 2.22 g/t
▪
Kouroussa, Guinea Resources of 1,200 koz @ 3.02 g/t
Total Company Reserves
COMPANY RESOURCES
Asset:
78,709
1.63
4,126
RESOURCES SUMMARY
kt
g/t
koz
▪
Dugbe, Liberia Resources of 4.0 Moz @ 1.27 g/t
LOM upside with further exploration drilling
▪
Currently evaluating 2H 2023 exploration plans at Kouroussa and
Yanfolila given the limited exploration drilling done in 2022
Yanfolila, Mali
28,946
2.22
2,065
Kouroussa, Guinea
12,365
3.02
1,200
Dugbe, Liberia
98,100
1.27
4,013
Total Company Resources
139,411
1.62
7,279
All Company Reserves and Resources are shown on a 100% basis. Hummingbird will retain a controlling interest in Dugbe of 51%.
Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves and Resources statements effective 31.12..2021 and 21 July 2022: "Q2 2022 Operational and Trading update"..
Dugbe Reserves statement effective as at 01.05.2022 and Resources statement effective as at 17.11.2021 as produced by Pasofino Gold Ltd.
Yanfolila and Kouroussa Reserves based on US$1,500 Au and Dugbe Reserves based on US$1,600 Au as prepared by Pasofino Gold Ltd.
Total g/t is based on a total weighted average ounces calculationper asset.
See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements" for more details.
4.13 Moz
RESERVES BASE
7.28 Moz
RESOURCES BASE
Corpo rateUpdate February202023:Clear A multipath to -asset,being multia -jurisdiction-as et producer gold producer
3‹#›
Strong organic portfolio growth: On track for +200,000 oz pa production
250
2000
225
1800
200
1600
175
1400
150
1200
AISC(US$/oz)
100
800
125
1000
75
600
50
400
25
200
0
c. 80 Koz
+100 Koz
+200 Koz
0
2022¹
2023²
2024
TARGETING GROUP WIDE AISC PROFILE OF
c.US$1,200
BY 2024
TARGETING
+200 koz
PRODUCTION RUN RATE FROM L ATE 2023 ONWARDS
Yanfolila Yanfolila range
Potential Kouroussa production range
estimate only and subject to change
Group AISC. FY 2023/24
estimate only and subject to change once Kouroussa into production
See release 6 February 2023: "Q4 2022 Operational Update and 2023 Outlook".
Forecast estimates only from 2023 onwards, which are subject to change dependant on time to reach nameplate production at Kouroussa.
Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
4
Strong growth catalysts
COMPLETED DURING 2022
NEAR TERM: NEXT 12 MONTHS - 2023
MEDIUM TERM: 24 - 36 MONTHS 2024+
KOUROUSSA, GUINEA
▪ Key construction and delivery targets met
▪
First gold pour end of Q2 2023
▪ +100,000 oz production taking the
Group to a +200,000 oz FY 2024+
▪
Updated Reserves of 647 koz @ 4.15 g/t and
▪
Expectations are that Kouroussa once fully operational, will
Resources of 1.20 Moz at 3.02 g/t
1
add a material uplift to the Group's 2023 production profile
▪
Further exploration programmes
▪
General Manager with significant operational
▪
Group guidance update once Kouroussa operational and
▪
Annual update of Resources &
experience joined, with operational readiness
ramping up
Reserves
beginning
▪
2H 2023 exploration plans developed
Updated Reserves of 719 koz @ 2.85 g/t and Resources of 1.20 Moz at 3.02 g/t 1
Strong Q4 2022 production of 28,264 oz with operational trends improving into 2023 2
FY 2022 80,178 oz of gold achieving revised guidance
External support in the form of equipment, management expertise and funding for the contract miner
Changes to the leadership team of the mine
WGC RGMP full compliance achieved 3
FY2023 production guidance for Yanfolila, Mali of 80,000 - 90,000 oz, AISC under US$1,500 per oz 1
Optimisation improvement strategies embedded including: mill grade feed; stabilised production; departmental cost control and reduction programmes & enhanced community engagement
Komana East underground first gold pour end of Q4 2023
Ongoing steady state production c.80,000 - 90,000 oz
Komana East underground full year of production
Gonka underground into FY 2025 mine plans
Annual update of Resources & Reserves
DUGBE, LIBERIA
▪ DFS Completed June 2022. Pre-tax NPV5%
▪ Strategic review underway with JV Partners Pasofino to
▪ Strategic review finalised or being
of US$690 million and long 14 years LOM
4
maximise the value of Dugbe for all stake holders
implemented
1.
See release 30 June 2022 "2022 Updated Company Reserves and Resources Statements".
3.
See release 15 November 2022 "WGC RGMP Full Compliance Achieved".
2.
See release 6 February 2023: "Q4 2022 Operational Update and 2023 Outlook"
4.
See release 13 June 2022: "Dugbe Gold Project Feasibility Study Results".
Corporate Update February 2023: A multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer
5
