Hummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2021

our strategy

"At Hummingbird our strategy continues to be to maintain our growth trajectory to become a major gold producer through efficient and profitable production and the delivery of our medium to long term growth initiatives, all whilst maintaining a focus on operating responsibly through strict Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards and respect for all of our stakeholders.

Furthermore, our vision is to extend on our current multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer asset base, that provides diversification of cash flows and returns from profitable projects, while maintaining and continually improving on our technical expertise, both in exploration and operationally, to support the growth of the Company for the longer term.