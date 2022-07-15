Hummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2021

our principles
Hummingbird first
Pride and value in Hummingbird
Company-centric thinking and working
Promoting our success and values, internally and externally
Forward
Focus on core strategic priorities and common goals
Delivering with urgency and agility
Providing solutions to drive outcomes and progress
Care
Thinking about others and the environment we operate in
Providing regular mutual support and feedback to help us be the best we can Recognising and rewarding success together
Smarter
Clear accountability and performance expectations
Empowered teams, making timely, fact-based decisions
Utilising collaborative processes, tools and technology
our values
-
Responsible mining
-
Safe working environment
-
Operational integrity
■ Sustainable local engagement ■ Environmental stewardship ■ A lasting positive legacy