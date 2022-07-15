Log in
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES : Annual Report 2021
PU
07/05HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation Update
PU
06/30HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC PROVIDES UPDATED RESERVES AND RESOURCES ESTIMATE STATEMENTS : Yanfolila in Mali, Kouroussa in Guinea and Dugbe, Liberi
CI
Hummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2021

07/15/2022
ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2021

forward

contents

company overview

Our Strategy

2

Our Values and Principles

3

Our Priorities

5

Chairman's Statement

6

CEO's Statement

8

operational review

Company Overview

12

Key Outcomes for 2021

14

COO's Operational Statement

16

Exploration

20

Sustainability Report

23

Financial Review

44

Strategic Review

51

governance

Corporate Governance

59

Audit Committee Report

63

Directors' Remuneration Report

68

Board of Directors

74

Directors' Report

76

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

79

financial statements

Independent Auditor's Report

80

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

86

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

87

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

88

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

89

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

90

Company Statement of Financial Position

137

Company Statement of Cash Flows

138

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

139

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

140

1

2021 STATEMENT ACCOUNTS + REPORT ANNUAL

2

﻿

our strategy

"At Hummingbird our strategy continues to be to maintain our growth trajectory to become a major gold producer through efficient and profitable production and the delivery of our medium to long term growth initiatives, all whilst maintaining a focus on operating responsibly through strict Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards and respect for all of our stakeholders.

Furthermore, our vision is to extend on our current multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold producer asset base, that provides diversification of cash flows and returns from profitable projects, while maintaining and continually improving on our technical expertise, both in exploration and operationally, to support the growth of the Company for the longer term.

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES

our principles

Hummingbird first

Pride and value in Hummingbird

Company-centric thinking and working

Promoting our success and values, internally and externally

Forward

Focus on core strategic priorities and common goals

Delivering with urgency and agility

Providing solutions to drive outcomes and progress

Care

Thinking about others and the environment we operate in

Providing regular mutual support and feedback to help us be the best we can Recognising and rewarding success together

Smarter

Clear accountability and performance expectations

Empowered teams, making timely, fact-based decisions

Utilising collaborative processes, tools and technology

our values

  • Responsible mining
  • Safe working environment
  • Operational integrity

Sustainable local engagement Environmental stewardship A lasting positive legacy

3

2021 STATEMENT ACCOUNTS + REPORT ANNUAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hummingbird Resources plc published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
