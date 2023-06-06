Advanced search
    HUM   GB00B60BWY28

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC

(HUM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:29:09 2023-06-06 am EDT
17.75 GBX   -0.84%
06:00aHummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2022
PU
05:32aHummingbird Resources loss widens following difficulties at Mali mine
AN
04:04aHummingbird Resources : 121 Investor conference – New York, June 2023
PU
Hummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2022

06/06/2023 | 06:00am EDT
Annual Report &

Accounts 2022

Contents

GROUP OVERVIEW:

Our Strategy

2

Our Values and Principles

6

Interim Chairman and CEO's Statement

8

OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

Operational Overview

12

Key Highlights

14

Sustainability Report

30

Financial Review

66

Group Strategic Report

73

GOVERNANCE:

Directors' Section 172 Statement

78

Corporate Governance

81

Audit Committee Report

84

Remuneration Committee Report

88

Board of Directors

94

Group Directors' Report

96

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

99

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Independent Auditor's Report

100

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

105

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

106

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

107

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

108

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

109

Company Statement of Financial Position

157

Company Statement of Cash Flows

158

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

159

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

160

"The path of the righteous miner is beset on all sides by the inequities of the world and the duplicities of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of charity and goodwill mines through the valley of darkness for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost riches" - Basil De Tent

1 ANNUALREPORT

+ ACCOUNTS STATEMENT 2022

2

Our Strategy

At Hummingbird, our primary corporate goal continues to be to maintain

our growth trajectory to become a significant gold producer through efficient and profitable production and the delivery of our medium to long term growth initiatives. Our core focus is to operate responsibly through strict Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards and respect for all of our stakeholders including the communities in which we operate. Furthermore, our vision is to extend on our current multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold asset base, that provides diversification of cash flows and returns from profitable projects, while maintaining and continually improving on our technical expertise, both in exploration and operationally, to support the sustainable growth of the Group for the longer term.

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES

3

ANNUAL REPORT + ACCOUNTS STATEMENT 2022

Disclaimer

Hummingbird Resources plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 09:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 147 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 48,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,90 GBX
Average target price 22,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Edward Betts Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Thomas Rowland Hill Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony P. Kocken Chief Operating Officer
Saidou Idé General Manager-Finance & Administration
Stephen Alexander Betts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC164.09%134
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.91%33 315
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.47%30 193
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.69%25 714
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.16.43%20 773
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED31.40%16 015
