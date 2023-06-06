Hummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2022

2

Our Strategy

At Hummingbird, our primary corporate goal continues to be to maintain

our growth trajectory to become a significant gold producer through efficient and profitable production and the delivery of our medium to long term growth initiatives. Our core focus is to operate responsibly through strict Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards and respect for all of our stakeholders including the communities in which we operate. Furthermore, our vision is to extend on our current multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold asset base, that provides diversification of cash flows and returns from profitable projects, while maintaining and continually improving on our technical expertise, both in exploration and operationally, to support the sustainable growth of the Group for the longer term.