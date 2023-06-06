Hummingbird Resources : Annual Report 2022

"The path of the righteous miner is beset on all sides by the inequities of the world and the duplicities of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of charity and goodwill mines through the valley of darkness for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost riches" - Basil De Tent
1 ANNUALREPORT
+ ACCOUNTS STATEMENT 2022
2
Our Strategy
At Hummingbird, our primary corporate goal continues to be to maintain
our growth trajectory to become a significant gold producer through efficient and profitable production and the delivery of our medium to long term growth initiatives. Our core focus is to operate responsibly through strict Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") standards and respect for all of our stakeholders including the communities in which we operate. Furthermore, our vision is to extend on our current multi-asset,multi-jurisdiction gold asset base, that provides diversification of cash flows and returns from profitable projects, while maintaining and continually improving on our technical expertise, both in exploration and operationally, to support the sustainable growth of the Group for the longer term.
Hummingbird Resources plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 09:59:08 UTC.