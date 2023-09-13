Hummingbird Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and operation of mineral projects. The Company has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea. In addition, the Company controls the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia. The Yanfolila Gold Mine is located in southern Mali, is a high-grade open pit mining operation. Its Kouroussa Gold Project is situated in the Siguiri Basin, Guinea, which has a high-grade resource base of approximately 1.2 million ounces (Moz) of gold at over 3.02 grammes per ton (g/t) coupled with material exploration. The Dugbe Gold Mine is situated within the Dugbe Shear Zone and crosses the Company's Dugbe and Joe Village Licences. The Dugbe permit area is approximately 2,565 square kilometers. The Dugbe Shear Zone is located in southeastern Liberia.

Sector Gold