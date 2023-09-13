Hummingbird Resources PLC - West Africa-focused Birmingham, England-based gold producer, developer and explorer - Provides updated reserves and resources estimate statements for the company as at December 31 2022. Says group reserves totalled 4.03 million ounces of gold and group resources totalled 6.95 Moz, a net decrease of 98 thousand ounces and 327 thousand ounces respectively compared to the company's 2022 reserves and resources statement. Further, says currently finalising its exploration plans at both Kouroussa and Yanfolila, with extension drilling re-commenced at Yanfolila's Gonka and Sanioumale West deposits. Explains further detail on the group's exploration plans, including updates on the completed extension drilling, are expected to be provided later in the year.
Current stock price: 11.05 pence
12-month change: up 44%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
