Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hummingbird Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUM   GB00B60BWY28

HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC

(HUM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-10-21 am EDT
5.661 GBX   -21.92%
09:48aTRADING UPDATES: Orosur finds gold; Hummingbird hit by low gold price
AI
07:12aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Retailers lead decline; pound slides to USD1.11
AI
05:48aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur strikes gold; Hummingbird lowers guidance
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Orosur finds gold; Hummingbird hit by low gold price

10/21/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Hummingbird Resources PLC - gold production, development and exploration focused on West Africa - Lowers annual production guidance as gold output falls, and revises all-in sustaining cost guidance upwards. Gold production in third quarter to September 30 falls 16% to 16,827 ounces from 20,013 a quarter ago. Sells 16,917 ounces of gold, down 17% from 20,490 ounces in the second quarter. Average quarter-on-quarter realised gold price declines 7.5% to USD1,713 per ounce from USD1,851. All-in sustaining cost worsens by 16% to USD2,161 per ounce from USD1,859 in the second quarter. Hummingbird lowered its annual gold production guidance to between 77,000 and 87,000 ounces from previously between 87,000 to 97,000 ounces.

----------

Orosur Mining Inc - mineral exploration and development company focused on South America - Shares "encouraging" drill results from Pepas and Pupino in Colombia. Holes PEP005 and PEP007 returned "substantial gold intersections", including 41.75 metres at 5.24 grammes of gold per tonne and 4.25 metres at 5.11 grammes of silver per tonne. "PEP001 was clearly a spectacular result, but being only the first hole, caution was warranted. It is encouraging therefore that further holes have confirmed this first result and we eagerly await results from better positioned holes," Chief Executive Brad George says.

----------

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC - Surrey, England-based copper and gold producer - Produces less saleable recovered gold in third quarter ended September 30. Ming Mine in Canada averages ore production of 998 dry metric tonnes, down from 1,073 tonnes a year prior. Nugget Pond produces 1,177 tonnes per operating day at feed grade of 1.75% copper, up from 1,163 tonnes at 1.69% copper. Recovery of copper metal concentrates slips to 95.8% from 96.5%. Production of recovered saleable copper grows to 1,654 tonnes from 1,569 tonnes, but for gold this drops to 513 ounces from 645. Notes outstanding gold values as the firm is awaiting assay results. "We are still strongly of the view that Rambler's current valuation represents an exciting opportunity and will update the market on the outcome of our financing discussions in due course," says CEO Toby Bradbury.

----------

Record PLC - Windsor, England-based currency and derivatives manager - Assets under management equivalents in the third quarter rise by 3.7% to USD80.8 billion at September 30 from USD77.9 billion at June 30. Records net inflows of USD6.6 billion and performance fees of GBP500,000. Total AuME movement is positive USD2.9 billion in the third quarter, swung from negative USD5.2 billion in the second quarter. "Sustained uncertainty in financial markets continues to have only a limited impact on the value of some clients' underlying portfolios in our traditional business for currency products and services. Conversely, heightened volatility and inflationary pressure underscores the relevance of our products and offers new opportunities for growth and diversification," CEO Leslie Hill says.

----------

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.61% 405.36 Real-time Quote.-24.86%
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC -21.79% 5.6607 Delayed Quote.-50.00%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.21% 258.384455 Real-time Quote.-29.42%
OROSUR MINING INC. 0.00% 0.13 End-of-day quote.-39.53%
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC 4.76% 5.355 Delayed Quote.-87.04%
RECORD PLC 6.76% 75.8 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.14% 131.86 Real-time Quote.-25.10%
SILVER 1.34% 18.886 Delayed Quote.-21.03%
All news about HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
09:48aTRADING UPDATES: Orosur finds gold; Hummingbird hit by low gold price
AI
07:12aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Retailers lead decline; pound slides to USD1...
AI
05:48aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur strikes gold; Hummingbird lowers guida..
AI
09/29Hummingbird Resources : Interim Results to June 2022
PU
09/01Hummingbird Resources PLC Updates Mine Development Progress
CI
08/01Hummingbird Resources PLC Announces Dugbe Gold Project Update
CI
07/29Earnings Flash (HUM.L) HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES Reports H1 Loss $-0.05
MT
07/29Earnings Flash (HUM.L) HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES Posts H1 Revenue $70.4M
MT
07/29Hummingbird Resources PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/29Hummingbird Resources plc Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,2 M 32,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Hummingbird Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,25 GBX
Average target price 9,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Edward Betts Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Thomas Rowland Hill Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony P. Kocken Chief Operating Officer
Saidou Idé General Manager-Finance & Administration
Stephen Alexander Betts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC-50.00%32
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.67%32 652
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.84%25 779
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-22.88%18 647
POLYUS-35.94%18 408
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-20.58%14 213