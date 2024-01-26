Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a China-based company mainly engaged in research and development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company's main products can be divided into four categories: pharmaceutical preparations, pharmaceutical raw materials, pharmaceutical excipients and plant extracts. The Company's products include anti-infective drugs, anti-allergy drugs, digestive system drugs, respiratory drugs, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, gynecological drugs, tonic, patch and other fields. The Company's main product names include ornidazole tablets, erythromycin enteric-coated tablets, levocetirizine hydrochloride tablets, pantoprazole sodium enteric-coated tablets, hydrochloric acid bambuterol capsules, compound Nanwujia oral liquid, medicinal sucrose, medicinal ethanol and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals