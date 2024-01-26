Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024 on 25 January 2024 approved election and nomination of non-independent directors, cumulative voting system applicable: Yang Yang, non-independent director; Fan Pengyun, non-independent director.
Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Equities
300705
CNE1000034Z6
Pharmaceuticals
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|30.56 CNY
|-1.89%
|-4.29%
|-8.03%
|Oct. 23
|Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Sep. 18
|Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(XSEC:300705) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-8.03%
|1 506 M $
|+9.66%
|564 B $
|+1.76%
|384 B $
|+10.82%
|304 B $
|+6.09%
|292 B $
|+1.21%
|225 B $
|+8.94%
|220 B $
|-0.51%
|206 B $
|+8.27%
|166 B $
|-4.58%
|155 B $
- Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Elects Yang Yang and Fan Pengyun as Non-Independent Director