Certain A Shares of HUNAN RESUN Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 745 days starting from 30-SEP-2021 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholders and the actual controllers Jia Qizheng, Sun Jianxiong, Hou Bingyang, Liu Guobiao, Ye Jiyong and Zheng Gangjun promised Within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The directors and senior managers Liu Maolin, Yuan Zhiwu, Ou Sha, Zhang Yingmin, and Li Deguang who hold the company's shares promised Within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The supervisors Fu Zhuoquan, Kong Fuyun, and Yang Guofu who hold the company's shares within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



Gong Xiaozhong and other 52 natural person shareholders promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company.