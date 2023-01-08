Hunas : Annual Report 2021/2022

Accelerating our transition,
Positioning for sustainable growth.....
Table of Contents
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION
5 ABOUT US
GOVERNANCE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
69 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
104 CORPORATE INFORMATION
4 | Hunas Holdings PLC | Annual Report 2021/2022
ABOUT US
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Hunas Falls Hotels plc published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 03:45:47 UTC.