  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Hunas Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUNA.N0000   LK0210N00001

HUNAS HOLDINGS PLC

(HUNA.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
29.80 LKR   -2.30%
01/08Hunas : Annual Report 2021/2022
PU
2022Hunas Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Hunas : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunas : Annual Report 2021/2022

01/08/2023 | 10:46pm EST
Accelerating our transition,

Positioning for sustainable growth.....

Table of Contents

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION

5 ABOUT US

  1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  1. CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
  1. PROFILES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
  1. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

GOVERNANCE

  1. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
  1. AUDIT COMMITTE REPORT
  1. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION REVIEW COMMITTE REPORT
  1. REMUNERATION COMMITTE REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
  2. ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY
  1. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
  1. STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS & OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
  2. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
  1. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  2. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
  3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

69 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

  1. STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED
  2. INFORMATION OF SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS
  3. FIVE YEAR SUMMARY
  4. GLOSSARY OF FINANCIAL TERMS
  5. NOTICE OF MEETING

104 CORPORATE INFORMATION

4 | Hunas Holdings PLC | Annual Report 2021/2022

ABOUT US



Disclaimer

Hunas Falls Hotels plc published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 03:45:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
