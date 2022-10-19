Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Hunas Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUNA.N0000   LK0210N00001

HUNAS HOLDINGS PLC

(HUNA.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
32.40 LKR   -0.61%
12:13aHunas : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
PU
09/05Hunas Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
09/05Hunas Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Hunas : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022

10/19/2022 | 12:13am EDT
HUNAS HOLDINGS PLC

Company Registration Number PQ 72

Interim Report - 1st Quarter

Period Ended 30th June 2022

Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June (Unaudited)

As at 31 March

(Unaudited)

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

ASSETS

Group

Company

Company

Group

Company

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,173,934

339,641

353,150

4,197,124

343,197

Right of use Assets

80,737

-

81,587

-

Bearer biological assets

1,419,013

-

1,418,758

-

Consumable biological assets

450,270

-

450,270

-

Investment property

3,037

-

3,037

-

Investment in subsidiary

-

3,829,411

-

3,829,411

Investment in associates

338,423

424,662

329,185

424,662

Amount due from related parties

115,946

115,946

115,946

115,946

115,946

Investment in fixed deposits

30,600

-

29,680

-

Investment In equity shares

90,759

-

90,759

-

Goodwill

293,579

-

293,579

-

6,996,297

4,709,661

469,096

7,009,925

4,713,217

Current assets

Inventories

159,710

3,850

2,479

102,873

5,177

Advances & Deposits

10,647

1,588

894

13,288

2,323

Trade and other receivables

22,035

3,326

41,130

15,795

3,399

Short term investment - Fixed deposits

15,601

-

13,500

-

Amount due from related parties

55,904

40,000

45,620

40,000

Tax recoverable

708

708

708

854

708

Cash and cash equivalents

12,720

3,228

3,264

19,518

6,256

277,325

52,699

48,475

211,447

57,863

Total assets

7,273,622

4,762,360

517,571

7,221,372

4,771,079

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Stated capital

4,336,573

4,336,573

82,500

4,336,573

4,336,573

Revaluation reserve

95,874

95,874

95,874

95,874

95,874

Retained earnings

31,570

61,031

117,157

66,607

76,002

Non controlling interest

149,206

-

150,515

-

Total equity

4,613,223

4,493,478

295,531

4,649,569

4,508,449

Non current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

36,996

36,969

36,969

36,996

36,969

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

1,023,062

115,946

115,946

1,025,077

115,946

Retentions

12,020

-

12,020

-

Retirement benefit obligations

52,342

6,261

7,826

52,203

6,642

1,124,420

159,177

160,742

1,126,295

159,557

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

192,125

41,462

45,465

117,148

35,270

Amounts due to related parties

1,270,913

55,349

1,249,086

52,378

Contract liabilities

4,683

4,683

8,147

8,147

Bank overdraft

68,258

8,212

15,833

71,126

7,277

1,535,979

109,705

61,298

1,445,508

103,073

Total equity and liabilities

7,273,622

4,762,360

517,571

7,221,372

4,771,079

The Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 and The Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash flow Statement for the quarter then ended are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the company and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Head of Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by ;

Director

Director

05th October 2022

Colombo

Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Quarter ended 30 June 2022

Revaluation

Retained

Non

Group

Stated capital

controlling

Total

reserve

earnings

interest

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Balance as at 01 April 2022

4,336,573

95,874

61,791

149,716

4,643,955

Loss for the period

-

-

(30,221)

(510)

(30,731)

Previous year adjustment

Balance as at 30 June 2022

4,336,573

95,874

31,570

149,206

4,613,223

Company

Stated capital

Revaluation

Retained

Total

reserve

earnings

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Balance as at 01 April 2022

4,336,573

95,874

76,002

4,508,449

Profit for the period

-

-

(14,971)

(14,971)

Balance as at 30 June 2022

4,336,573

95,874

61,031

4,493,478

Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Quarter ended 30 June (Unaudited)

Year ended 31

March(Unaudited)

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Group

Company

Company

Group

Company

Revenue

395,269

25,151

8,060

225,426

59,525

Cost of sale

(330,517)

(13,960)

(4,532)

(180,801)

(30,096)

Gross profit

64,752

11,191

3,527

44,625

29,430

Administrative expenses

(77,108)

(25,690)

(15,627)

(98,791)

(80,313)

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,407)

(679)

(358)

(4,284)

(3,109)

Other income

448

310

40

720

627

Share of loss from associates

9,238

-

-

(4,718)

-

Gain on bargain purchase

-

-

-

8,825

-

Loss from operating activities

(5,076)

(14,869)

(12,418)

(53,623)

(53,364)

Finance cost

(25,655)

(99)

(117)

(9,434)

(343)

Finance income

-

(2)

26

69

42

Loss before tax

(30,731)

(14,971)

(12,510)

(62,987)

(53,665)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

-

Loss for the year

(30,731)

(14,971)

(12,510)

(62,987)

(53,665)

Other Comprehensive Income

Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefits

Obligation

Income Tax Effect

Total Other Comprehensive Income

Total Other Comprehensive Income

(30,731)

(14,971)

(12,510)

(62,987)

(53,665)

Loss attributable to:

Equity Holders of the owners of the parent

(30,221)

(63,060)

Non-Controlling Interest

(510)

73

(30,731)

(62,987)

Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Quarter ended 30 June 2022

Cash flows from / (used in) operating activities

Net loss before income tax expense

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of right of use asset

Share of profit from associates Finance cost

Provision for retirement benefit liability Finance income

Operating profit before working capital changes

Working capital changes (Increase)/decrease in inventories (Increase/decrease in Advances & Deposits (Increase/decrease in trade and other receivables (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related parties Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related parties Increase/(decrease) in contract liabilities Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

Cash generated from operations

Gratuity paid

Tax paid

Finance cost paid

Net cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from /(used in) investing activities

Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment Cost incurred on bearer biological assets

Investments in fixed deposits Interest income received

Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities Repayment of interest bearing loans and borrowings Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

2022

2022

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Group

Company

(30,731)

(14,971)

-

-

-

-

27,290

3,955

850-

(9,238)-

25,655

99

590

69

-

2

14,416

(10,845)

-

-

-

-

(56,837)

1,328

2,641

365

(6,252)

443

(10,038)

-

13,586

2,970

(3,465)

-

75,268

2,727

29,320

(3,012)

-

-

-

-

  1. (450)
    146-

(25,655)

(99)

3,360

(3,561)

-

-

-

-

(4,101)

(399)

(255)

-

(919)

-

-

(2)

(5,275)

(401)

-

-

-

-

(2,015)

-

(2,015)

-

-

-

(3,930)

(3,962)

(51,608)

(1,022)

(55,539)

(4,984)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hunas Falls Hotels plc published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 04:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
