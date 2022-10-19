Hunas : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
10/19/2022 | 12:13am EDT
HUNAS HOLDINGS PLC
Company Registration Number PQ 72
Interim Report - 1st Quarter
Period Ended 30th June 2022
Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June (Unaudited)
As at 31 March
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
ASSETS
Group
Company
Company
Group
Company
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,173,934
339,641
353,150
4,197,124
343,197
Right of use Assets
80,737
-
81,587
-
Bearer biological assets
1,419,013
-
1,418,758
-
Consumable biological assets
450,270
-
450,270
-
Investment property
3,037
-
3,037
-
Investment in subsidiary
-
3,829,411
-
3,829,411
Investment in associates
338,423
424,662
329,185
424,662
Amount due from related parties
115,946
115,946
115,946
115,946
115,946
Investment in fixed deposits
30,600
-
29,680
-
Investment In equity shares
90,759
-
90,759
-
Goodwill
293,579
-
293,579
-
6,996,297
4,709,661
469,096
7,009,925
4,713,217
Current assets
Inventories
159,710
3,850
2,479
102,873
5,177
Advances & Deposits
10,647
1,588
894
13,288
2,323
Trade and other receivables
22,035
3,326
41,130
15,795
3,399
Short term investment - Fixed deposits
15,601
-
13,500
-
Amount due from related parties
55,904
40,000
45,620
40,000
Tax recoverable
708
708
708
854
708
Cash and cash equivalents
12,720
3,228
3,264
19,518
6,256
277,325
52,699
48,475
211,447
57,863
Total assets
7,273,622
4,762,360
517,571
7,221,372
4,771,079
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Stated capital
4,336,573
4,336,573
82,500
4,336,573
4,336,573
Revaluation reserve
95,874
95,874
95,874
95,874
95,874
Retained earnings
31,570
61,031
117,157
66,607
76,002
Non controlling interest
149,206
-
150,515
-
Total equity
4,613,223
4,493,478
295,531
4,649,569
4,508,449
Non current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
36,996
36,969
36,969
36,996
36,969
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
1,023,062
115,946
115,946
1,025,077
115,946
Retentions
12,020
-
12,020
-
Retirement benefit obligations
52,342
6,261
7,826
52,203
6,642
1,124,420
159,177
160,742
1,126,295
159,557
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
192,125
41,462
45,465
117,148
35,270
Amounts due to related parties
1,270,913
55,349
1,249,086
52,378
Contract liabilities
4,683
4,683
8,147
8,147
Bank overdraft
68,258
8,212
15,833
71,126
7,277
1,535,979
109,705
61,298
1,445,508
103,073
Total equity and liabilities
7,273,622
4,762,360
517,571
7,221,372
4,771,079
The Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 and The Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash flow Statement for the quarter then ended are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the company and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
Head of Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board by ;
Director
Director
05th October 2022
Colombo
Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Quarter ended 30 June 2022
Revaluation
Retained
Non
Group
Stated capital
controlling
Total
reserve
earnings
interest
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 01 April 2022
4,336,573
95,874
61,791
149,716
4,643,955
Loss for the period
-
-
(30,221)
(510)
(30,731)
Previous year adjustment
Balance as at 30 June 2022
4,336,573
95,874
31,570
149,206
4,613,223
Company
Stated capital
Revaluation
Retained
Total
reserve
earnings
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 01 April 2022
4,336,573
95,874
76,002
4,508,449
Profit for the period
-
-
(14,971)
(14,971)
Balance as at 30 June 2022
4,336,573
95,874
61,031
4,493,478
Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Quarter ended 30 June (Unaudited)
Year ended 31
March(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Group
Company
Company
Group
Company
Revenue
395,269
25,151
8,060
225,426
59,525
Cost of sale
(330,517)
(13,960)
(4,532)
(180,801)
(30,096)
Gross profit
64,752
11,191
3,527
44,625
29,430
Administrative expenses
(77,108)
(25,690)
(15,627)
(98,791)
(80,313)
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,407)
(679)
(358)
(4,284)
(3,109)
Other income
448
310
40
720
627
Share of loss from associates
9,238
-
-
(4,718)
-
Gain on bargain purchase
-
-
-
8,825
-
Loss from operating activities
(5,076)
(14,869)
(12,418)
(53,623)
(53,364)
Finance cost
(25,655)
(99)
(117)
(9,434)
(343)
Finance income
-
(2)
26
69
42
Loss before tax
(30,731)
(14,971)
(12,510)
(62,987)
(53,665)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
Loss for the year
(30,731)
(14,971)
(12,510)
(62,987)
(53,665)
Other Comprehensive Income
Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefits
Obligation
Income Tax Effect
Total Other Comprehensive Income
Total Other Comprehensive Income
(30,731)
(14,971)
(12,510)
(62,987)
(53,665)
Loss attributable to:
Equity Holders of the owners of the parent
(30,221)
(63,060)
Non-Controlling Interest
(510)
73
(30,731)
(62,987)
Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Quarter ended 30 June 2022
Cash flows from / (used in) operating activities
Net loss before income tax expense
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of right of use asset
Share of profit from associates Finance cost
Provision for retirement benefit liability Finance income
Operating profit before working capital changes
Working capital changes (Increase)/decrease in inventories (Increase/decrease in Advances & Deposits (Increase/decrease in trade and other receivables (Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related parties Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related parties Increase/(decrease) in contract liabilities Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
Cash generated from operations
Gratuity paid
Tax paid
Finance cost paid
Net cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from /(used in) investing activities
Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment Cost incurred on bearer biological assets
Investments in fixed deposits Interest income received
Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities Repayment of interest bearing loans and borrowings Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
2022
2022
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Group
Company
(30,731)
(14,971)
-
-
-
-
27,290
3,955
850-
(9,238)-
25,655
99
590
69
-
2
14,416
(10,845)
-
-
-
-
(56,837)
1,328
2,641
365
(6,252)
443
(10,038)
-
13,586
2,970
(3,465)
-
75,268
2,727
29,320
(3,012)
-
-
-
-
(450)
146-
(25,655)
(99)
3,360
(3,561)
-
-
-
-
(4,101)
(399)
(255)
-
(919)
-
-
(2)
(5,275)
(401)
-
-
-
-
(2,015)
-
(2,015)
-
-
-
(3,930)
(3,962)
(51,608)
(1,022)
(55,539)
(4,984)
