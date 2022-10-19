Hunas : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022

Hunas Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June (Unaudited) As at 31 March (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 Rs. '000 Rs. '000 Rs. '000 Rs. '000 Rs. '000 ASSETS Group Company Company Group Company Non current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,173,934 339,641 353,150 4,197,124 343,197 Right of use Assets 80,737 - 81,587 - Bearer biological assets 1,419,013 - 1,418,758 - Consumable biological assets 450,270 - 450,270 - Investment property 3,037 - 3,037 - Investment in subsidiary - 3,829,411 - 3,829,411 Investment in associates 338,423 424,662 329,185 424,662 Amount due from related parties 115,946 115,946 115,946 115,946 115,946 Investment in fixed deposits 30,600 - 29,680 - Investment In equity shares 90,759 - 90,759 - Goodwill 293,579 - 293,579 - 6,996,297 4,709,661 469,096 7,009,925 4,713,217 Current assets Inventories 159,710 3,850 2,479 102,873 5,177 Advances & Deposits 10,647 1,588 894 13,288 2,323 Trade and other receivables 22,035 3,326 41,130 15,795 3,399 Short term investment - Fixed deposits 15,601 - 13,500 - Amount due from related parties 55,904 40,000 45,620 40,000 Tax recoverable 708 708 708 854 708 Cash and cash equivalents 12,720 3,228 3,264 19,518 6,256 277,325 52,699 48,475 211,447 57,863 Total assets 7,273,622 4,762,360 517,571 7,221,372 4,771,079 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Stated capital 4,336,573 4,336,573 82,500 4,336,573 4,336,573 Revaluation reserve 95,874 95,874 95,874 95,874 95,874 Retained earnings 31,570 61,031 117,157 66,607 76,002 Non controlling interest 149,206 - 150,515 - Total equity 4,613,223 4,493,478 295,531 4,649,569 4,508,449 Non current liabilities Deferred tax liability 36,996 36,969 36,969 36,996 36,969 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 1,023,062 115,946 115,946 1,025,077 115,946 Retentions 12,020 - 12,020 - Retirement benefit obligations 52,342 6,261 7,826 52,203 6,642 1,124,420 159,177 160,742 1,126,295 159,557 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 192,125 41,462 45,465 117,148 35,270 Amounts due to related parties 1,270,913 55,349 1,249,086 52,378 Contract liabilities 4,683 4,683 8,147 8,147 Bank overdraft 68,258 8,212 15,833 71,126 7,277 1,535,979 109,705 61,298 1,445,508 103,073 Total equity and liabilities 7,273,622 4,762,360 517,571 7,221,372 4,771,079

The Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 and The Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash flow Statement for the quarter then ended are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the company and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Head of Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by ;

Director Director

05th October 2022

Colombo