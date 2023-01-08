China, HK stocks gain on border reopening, Beijing's support for internet sector

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
advanced on Monday, as a full reopening of the world's
second-biggest economy over the weekend added fuel to the
already heated bets of a robust recovery from the pandemic.
** Sentiment also got a boost by a central banker's pledge
to support the internet sector, as well as an overhaul at Ant
Group that saw its founder Jack Ma cede control of the fintech
giant.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 0.7% by
the lunch break and the Shanghai Composite Index rose
0.5%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6%, led by
technology shares.
** Lifting risk appetite, China opened sea and land
crossings with Hong Kong on Sunday and ended a requirement for
incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of
a zero-COVID policy that had cut Chinese people off from the
rest of the world.
** Ralph Hamers, group chief executive officer at UBS, told
the bank's annual Greater China Conference on Monday that he
sees signs of recovery in China, where authorities moved to
stabilize the struggling property market and scrapped stringent
COVID-19 curbs.
** "The ending of the zero-COVID policy is ... going to have
a major positive impact on domestic spending," Hamers said in
the opening remarks. "We believe there is a lot of opportunity
for those committed to investing in China."
** Chinese internet stocks rose while Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.8% after Guo
Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People's Bank of
China, told state media that China's clampdown on the internet
sector is coming to an end.
** Meanwhile, shares of listed Chinese companies that count
Ant Group as a major shareholder - including Longshine
Technology and Hundsun Technologies -
gained after announcements that Ant founder Jack Ma is giving up
control of the fintech giant following an overhaul.
** Hong Kong-traded shares of Alibaba Group jumped
as much as 8.3% to a near six-month high.
** "The rapprochement between the government and the private
sector bodes well for the Internet platforms," Sean Darby, chief
global equity strategist at Jefferies wrote in a note.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)