  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Hundsun Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600570   CNE000001GD5

HUNDSUN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(600570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
42.21 CNY   +0.29%
01/08China, HK stocks gain on border reopening, Beijing's support for internet sector
RE
01/08Ant-linked firms' shares rise after news of Jack Ma ceding control; Alibaba jumps
RE
01/08Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China, HK stocks gain on border reopening, Beijing's support for internet sector

01/08/2023 | 11:43pm EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks advanced on Monday, as a full reopening of the world's second-biggest economy over the weekend added fuel to the already heated bets of a robust recovery from the pandemic.

** Sentiment also got a boost by a central banker's pledge to support the internet sector, as well as an overhaul at Ant Group that saw its founder Jack Ma cede control of the fintech giant.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 0.7% by the lunch break and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6%, led by technology shares.

** Lifting risk appetite, China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong on Sunday and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had cut Chinese people off from the rest of the world.

** Ralph Hamers, group chief executive officer at UBS, told the bank's annual Greater China Conference on Monday that he sees signs of recovery in China, where authorities moved to stabilize the struggling property market and scrapped stringent COVID-19 curbs.

** "The ending of the zero-COVID policy is ... going to have a major positive impact on domestic spending," Hamers said in the opening remarks. "We believe there is a lot of opportunity for those committed to investing in China."

** Chinese internet stocks rose while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.8% after Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People's Bank of China, told state media that China's clampdown on the internet sector is coming to an end.

** Meanwhile, shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder - including Longshine Technology and Hundsun Technologies - gained after announcements that Ant founder Jack Ma is giving up control of the fintech giant following an overhaul.

** Hong Kong-traded shares of Alibaba Group jumped as much as 8.3% to a near six-month high.

** "The rapprochement between the government and the private sector bodes well for the Internet platforms," Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies wrote in a note. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.70% 107.4 Delayed Quote.21.92%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.9 Delayed Quote.2.11%
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 5.00% 0.042 Delayed Quote.25.00%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.00% 120 Real-time Quote.-2.44%
HUNDSUN TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.29% 42.21 End-of-day quote.4.33%
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. 0.30% 23.26 End-of-day quote.5.82%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.70% 3671.46 Real-time Quote.2.94%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.88% 3574.67 Real-time Quote.2.87%
UBS GROUP AG 0.38% 18.295 Delayed Quote.6.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 757 M 988 M 988 M
Net income 2022 1 206 M 176 M 176 M
Net cash 2022 2 394 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,3x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 80 176 M 11 727 M 11 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 8,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Managers and Directors
Jing Wu Fan Vice Chairman & President
Man Ying Yao Chief Financial Officer
Jian Sheng Jiang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shufeng Liu Chairman
Xiang Yao Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNDSUN TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.33%11 727
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.21%1 677 191
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.75%48 955
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%48 856
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%43 797
SEA LIMITED7.03%31 283