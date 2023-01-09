China, HK stocks gain on border reopening, Beijing's support for internet sector

Jan 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose for a sixth straight
session on Monday, while Hong Kong shares jumped to a six-month
high, as a full reopening of the world's second-biggest economy
added fuel to the already heated bets of a robust recovery from
the pandemic.
** Sentiment also got a boost by a central banker's pledge
to support the internet sector and private firms, as well as an
overhaul at Ant Group that saw its founder Jack Ma cede control
of the fintech giant.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 0.8% to a
3-1/2-month closing high, while the Shanghai Composite Index
ended up 0.6%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.9% to the
highest close since early July, led by technology shares
.
** China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong on
Sunday and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to
quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy.
** Ralph Hamers, group chief executive officer at UBS, told
the bank's annual Greater China Conference that he saw signs of
recovery in China, where authorities moved to stabilise the
struggling property market and scrapped stringent COVID curbs.
** "The ending of the zero-COVID policy is ... going to have
a major positive impact on domestic spending," Hamers said. "We
believe there is a lot of opportunity for those committed to
investing in China."
** Chinese internet stocks rose while Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.2% after Guo Shuqing,
Communist Party secretary of the People's Bank of China, told
state media that China's clampdown on the internet sector was
coming to an end.
** Meanwhile, shares of listed Chinese companies that count
Ant Group as a major shareholder - including Longshine
Technology and Hundsun Technologies -
gained after announcements that Ant founder Jack Ma was giving
up control of the fintech giant following an overhaul.
** Hong Kong-traded shares of Alibaba Group jumped
8.7% to a near six-month high.
** "The rapprochement between the government and the private
sector bodes well for Internet platforms," Sean Darby, chief
global equity strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a note.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)