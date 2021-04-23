Hung Hing Printing : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 MAY 2021

HUNG HING PRINTING GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 450)

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 26 MAY 2021

1 No. of shares to which this Proxy relates

I/We2 of

Shareholder(s) of Hung Hing Printing Group Limited ("the Company") hereby appoint3 the Chairman of the Meeting or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 and at any adjournment thereof on the Resolutions referred to in the notice of the Annual General Meeting (with or without amendments) as indicated below:

RESOLUTIONS FOR4 AGAINST4

1. To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2. To declare dividends:

final dividend special dividend

3. (i) To re-elect the following Directors: (a) Mr. Yum Chak Ming, Matthew (b) Mr. Yap, Alfred Donald (c) Mr. Luk Koon Hoo (d) Mr. Lo Chi Hong (ii) To authorise the Directors to fix Directors' remuneration.

4. To appoint Messrs. KPMG as Auditor and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

5A. To grant to the Directors a general mandate to allot and issue shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the number of shares of the Company in issue.

5B. To grant to the Directors a general mandate to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the number of shares of the Company in issue.

5C. To extend the general mandate to issue shares of the Company to include shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate to repurchase shares.

Dated this day of 2021 Signature5

Notes: