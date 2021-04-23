Hung Hing Printing : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 MAY 2021

HUNG HING PRINTING GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 450)
FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 26 MAY 2021
1 No. of shares to which this Proxy relates
I/We2 of
Shareholder(s) of Hung Hing Printing Group Limited ("the Company") hereby appoint3 the Chairman of the Meeting or
of
as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 and at any adjournment thereof on the Resolutions referred to in the notice of the Annual General Meeting (with or without amendments) as indicated below:
|
RESOLUTIONS
|
FOR4
|
AGAINST4
1. To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2. To declare dividends:
-
final dividend
-
special dividend
|
3.
|
(i)
|
To re-elect the following Directors:
|
|
|
(a)
|
Mr. Yum Chak Ming, Matthew
|
|
|
(b)
|
Mr. Yap, Alfred Donald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Mr. Luk Koon Hoo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Mr. Lo Chi Hong
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
To authorise the Directors to fix Directors' remuneration.
4. To appoint Messrs. KPMG as Auditor and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
5A. To grant to the Directors a general mandate to allot and issue shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the number of shares of the Company in issue.
5B. To grant to the Directors a general mandate to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the number of shares of the Company in issue.
5C. To extend the general mandate to issue shares of the Company to include shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate to repurchase shares.
|
Dated this
|
|
day of
|
|
2021
|
Signature5
Notes:
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in Block Capitals.
-
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the Words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and then insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE DULY INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
-
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, MARK "✓" IN THE BOX "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, MARK "✓" IN THE BOX "AGAINST". Failure to mark either box will entitle your proxy to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
-
This form of proxy must be signed under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
-
In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the said meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the said meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
-
To be effective, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a naturally certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting.
-
The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
-
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.
Disclaimer
Hung Hing Printing Group Limited published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 04:05:03 UTC.