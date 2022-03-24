Hung Sheng Construction : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/15 3.Shareholders meeting location:11F., No. 156, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City(Capital Securities Corporation training room) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 business report (2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements (3)Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration (4)Endorsement and Guaranty Report 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements (2)To ratify the Company's 2021 profit distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Discussion of amendments of the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal" 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/17 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/15 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to No.172-1 of Company Act, shareholders holding more than 1% of the total nubmer of issued shares could submit proposals from 2022/04/09 to 2022/04/19. (2)Shareholders may exercise electronic voting at this shareholders meeting andwill be elaborated on the Meeting Notice. The electronic voting period is from 2022/05/14 to 2022/06/12.