  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hung Sheng Construction Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2534   TW0002534005

HUNG SHENG CONSTRUCTION LTD.

(2534)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Hung Sheng Construction : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HUNG SHENG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:56:12
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/15
3.Shareholders meeting location:11F., No. 156, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd.,
Songshan Dist., Taipei City(Capital Securities Corporation training room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 business report
(2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books
   and statements
(3)Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration
(4)Endorsement and Guaranty Report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and the 2021 annual final
   accounting books and statements
(2)To ratify the Company's 2021 profit distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Discussion of amendments of the Company's "Procedures for Asset
   Acquisition & Disposal"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/17
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/15
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to No.172-1 of Company Act, shareholders holding more than
   1% of the total nubmer of issued shares could submit proposals from
   2022/04/09 to 2022/04/19.
(2)Shareholders may exercise electronic voting at this shareholders meeting
   andwill be elaborated on the Meeting Notice. The electronic voting period
   is from 2022/05/14 to 2022/06/12.

Disclaimer

Hung Sheng Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 772 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net income 2020 610 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net Debt 2020 16 366 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 5,10%
Capitalization 11 659 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart HUNG SHENG CONSTRUCTION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hung Sheng Construction Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNG SHENG CONSTRUCTION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yung Fu Lu General Manager
Yu Te Chen Head-Finance
Hsin Chin Lin Chairman
Yao Tsai Chang Independent Director
Chun Ming Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNG SHENG CONSTRUCTION LTD.2.71%408
VONOVIA SE-11.51%36 672
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.36%31 582
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.85%14 668
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-13.95%13 896
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.41%13 179