Hung Sheng Construction : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Provided by: HUNG SHENG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/24
Time of announcement
17:56:12
Subject
The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/15
3.Shareholders meeting location:11F., No. 156, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd.,
Songshan Dist., Taipei City(Capital Securities Corporation training room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 business report
(2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books
and statements
(3)Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration
(4)Endorsement and Guaranty Report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and the 2021 annual final
accounting books and statements
(2)To ratify the Company's 2021 profit distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Discussion of amendments of the Company's "Procedures for Asset
Acquisition & Disposal"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/17
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/15
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to No.172-1 of Company Act, shareholders holding more than
1% of the total nubmer of issued shares could submit proposals from
2022/04/09 to 2022/04/19.
(2)Shareholders may exercise electronic voting at this shareholders meeting
andwill be elaborated on the Meeting Notice. The electronic voting period
is from 2022/05/14 to 2022/06/12.
Hung Sheng Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.