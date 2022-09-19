Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Hunter Douglas N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDG   ANN4327C1220

HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.

(HDG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:08 2022-09-19 am EDT
174.80 EUR    0.00%
10:50aHUNTER DOUGLAS N : Date for judgement in squeeze out proceeding set for 3 october 2022
PU
09/07HUNTER DOUGLAS N : Request for Delisting of HDNV Common and Preferred Shares
PU
09/07Hunter Douglas to Delist From Euronext Amsterdam Following Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunter Douglas N : DATE FOR JUDGEMENT IN SQUEEZE OUT PROCEEDING SET FOR 3 OCTOBER 2022

09/19/2022 | 10:50am EDT
DATE FOR JUDGEMENT IN SQUEEZE OUT PROCEEDING SET FOR

3 OCTOBER 2022

Rotterdam, 19 September 2022 - The Curacao court in the Squeeze Out Proceeding has announced that it will render its judgment on 3 October 2022. The Company assumes that the procedure and timing for the payment of €175 per share can be announced at that time.

Formore Information:

Michael JonesHunter Douglas Holding B.V.
michael.jones@hunterdouglas.com+1 702 692 6619

Disclaimer

Hunter Douglas NV published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 607 M - -
Net income 2021 633 M - -
Net cash 2021 37,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 081 M 6 095 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 23 398
Free-Float 4,42%
Chart HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Hunter Douglas N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joao Castro Neves Chief Executive Officer
David H. Sonnenberg Executive Chairman & President
Leen Reijtenbagh Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Anthony Ruys Independent Non-Executive Director
Justin M. Fox Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.1.51%6 095
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-45.19%6 344
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-31.64%2 640
INTERFACE, INC.-38.43%577
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)-23.13%229
BALTA GROUP NV-43.90%60