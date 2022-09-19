Hunter Douglas N : DATE FOR JUDGEMENT IN SQUEEZE OUT PROCEEDING SET FOR 3 OCTOBER 2022

DATE FOR JUDGEMENT IN SQUEEZE OUT PROCEEDING SET FOR

3 OCTOBER 2022

Rotterdam, 19 September 2022 - The Curacao court in the Squeeze Out Proceeding has announced that it will render its judgment on 3 October 2022. The Company assumes that the procedure and timing for the payment of €175 per share can be announced at that time.

For m ore Information:

Michael JonesHunter Douglas Holding B.V.

michael.jones@hunterdouglas.com+1 702 692 6619