  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Hunter Douglas N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    HDG   ANN4327C1220

HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.

(HDG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunter Douglas N : - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2022

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Rotterdam, 9 February 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held in Willemstad, Curaçao on 8 February 2022, approved all items on the Agenda.

For further information:

Leen Reijtenbagh

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +31 10 486 9582

E-mail: l.reijtenbagh@hdnv.nl

Website: www.hunterdouglasgroup.com

Disclaimer

Hunter Douglas NV published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 543 M - -
Net income 2020 116 M - -
Net Debt 2020 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 848 M 6 848 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float -
Chart HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Hunter Douglas N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David H. Sonnenberg Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marko H. Sonnenberg Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Leen Reijtenbagh Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & VP
Ralph Sonnenberg Executive Chairman
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V.0.12%6 848
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.51%10 096
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-7.39%4 131
INTERFACE, INC.-17.18%780
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)-1.84%364
BALTA GROUP NV15.25%142