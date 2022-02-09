Hunter Douglas N : - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2022

Rotterdam, 9 February 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held in Willemstad, Curaçao on 8 February 2022, approved all items on the Agenda.
For further information:
Leen Reijtenbagh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +31 10 486 9582
E-mail: l.reijtenbagh@hdnv.nl
Website: www.hunterdouglasgroup.com
Disclaimer
Hunter Douglas NV published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.