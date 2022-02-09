Hunter Douglas N : - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2022

Rotterdam, 9 February 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held in Willemstad, Curaçao on 8 February 2022, approved all items on the Agenda.

For further information:

Leen Reijtenbagh

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +31 10 486 9582

E-mail: l.reijtenbagh@hdnv.nl

Website: www.hunterdouglasgroup.com