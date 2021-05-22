Hunter Douglas N : BERGSON INCREASES HUNTER DOUGLAS OFFER PRICE TO EUR 82 WITH SUPPORT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Log in
05/22/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
Rotterdam, 22 May 2021 - Bergson Beheer B.V. (the 'Offeror') and Hunter Douglas N.V. ('Hunter Douglas') jointly announce an increase in the offer price from EUR 64 in cash per share (cum dividend) to EUR 82 in cash per share (cum dividend) on the same other terms as set out in the Offer Memorandum published on 6 April 2021 (the 'Offer'). The independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors of Hunter Douglas (the 'Independent Committee') requested and discussed an increase in the offer price based on the stronger than expected trading results following announcement of the Offer on 12 December 2020. The Independent Committee continues to unanimously support and recommend the Offer as increased. The offer period is extended to 2 June 2021 (17.40 hours CEST).

The Offeror plans to fund the increased offer price through third-party debt financing and Mr. R. Sonnenberg, owner and controlling shareholder of the Offeror, has affirmed that he has sufficient funds to fund the payment of the offer price if necessary.

The increased offer price of EUR 82 represents a premium of 60.78% to the closing price on 11 December 2020 and an increase of 28.12% of the original offer price of EUR 64.

For further information, contact:

Hunter Douglas N.V. Bergson Beheer B.V.

Leen Reijtenbagh (Chief Financial Officer) Dr. Christopher King

Email: l.reijtenbagh@hdnv.nl Email: cking@hdml.ch

Website: www.hunterdouglasgroup.com Website: www.bergson-beheer.com

Disclaimer

This is a joint press release by the Offeror and Hunter Douglas.

This press release will also be published in Dutch. In the event of any contradictions between the Dutch and English version, the English version will prevail.

The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. Except for the increased price and extension of the offer period, all information respecting the offer is found in the Offer Memorandum dated 6 April 2021.

The distribution of this press release may in some countries be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Offeror and Hunter Douglas disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither the Offeror, nor Hunter Douglas, nor any of their advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any shareholder of Hunter Douglas who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

Disclaimer

Hunter Douglas NV published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 18:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
