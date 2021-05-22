Hunter Douglas N : BERGSON INCREASES HUNTER DOUGLAS OFFER PRICE TO EUR 82 WITH SUPPORT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Rotterdam, 22 May 2021 - Bergson Beheer B.V. (the 'Offeror') and Hunter Douglas N.V. ('Hunter Douglas') jointly announce an increase in the offer price from EUR 64 in cash per share (cum dividend) to EUR 82 in cash per share (cum dividend) on the same other terms as set out in the Offer Memorandum published on 6 April 2021 (the 'Offer'). The independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors of Hunter Douglas (the 'Independent Committee') requested and discussed an increase in the offer price based on the stronger than expected trading results following announcement of the Offer on 12 December 2020. The Independent Committee continues to unanimously support and recommend the Offer as increased. The offer period is extended to 2 June 2021 (17.40 hours CEST).

The Offeror plans to fund the increased offer price through third-party debt financing and Mr. R. Sonnenberg, owner and controlling shareholder of the Offeror, has affirmed that he has sufficient funds to fund the payment of the offer price if necessary.

The increased offer price of EUR 82 represents a premium of 60.78% to the closing price on 11 December 2020 and an increase of 28.12% of the original offer price of EUR 64.

