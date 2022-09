Oslo, 14 September 2022

Hunter Group ASA is pleased to announce that the Buyer of Hunter Freya has agreed to allow the vessel to perform one final voyage. The vessel will be delivered to her new owner in Singapore in the beginning of November.

Contact:

Erik A.S. Frydendal, CEO, ef@huntergroup.no, Ph.: +47 957 72 947 (http://tel:+47 957 72 947)

Lars M. Brynildsrud, CFO, lb@huntergroup.no, Ph.: +47 932 60 882 (http://tel:+47 932 60 882)

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.